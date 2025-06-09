Doechii uses BET Awards win to condemn Trump’s ICE raids and support mass protests in LA

Grammy Award-winning artist Doechii was awarded Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the BET Awards’ 25th anniversary ceremony in Los Angeles. But during her acceptance speech, she didn’t just give thanks to her team or shout out her fellow nominees—she took a bold political stand, directly calling out President Donald Trump.

“I do want to address what’s happening right now, outside the building,” Doechii began. “These are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities. In the name of law and order, Trump is using military forces to stop a protest, and I want you all to consider what kind of government it appears to be — when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us.”

“What type of government is that?” she continued. “People are being swept up and torn from their families, and I feel it’s my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak up for all oppressed people: for Black people, for Latino people, for trans people, for the people in Gaza. We all deserve to live in hope and not in fear, and I hope we stand together, my brothers and my sisters, against hate and we protest against it. Thank you, BET.”

The Florida native’s remarks addressed the mass protests that unfolded Sunday, as thousands flooded the streets of Los Angeles in response to President Trump’s deployment of the National Guard. Demonstrators, who united in opposition to a wave of recent immigration crackdowns, were met with tear gas, rubber bullets, and flashbang grenades.

Doechii has long used her platform to advocate for marginalized communities, especially the LGBTQ+ population. At the GLAAD Media Awards in March 2025, she delivered a passionate speech in the face of rising anti-trans legislation and growing threats against queer individuals.

At the BET Awards, her message was clear: she stands not just as an artist, but as an advocate for justice and solidarity across oppressed groups.