Angie Stone gets soulful tribute at 2025 BET Awards

Angie Stone got her flowers last night at the 2025 BET Awards—in a fashion truly fitting for the queen of neo-soul.

Country music star Brittany Spencer delivered a stirring tribute, performing a heartfelt rendition of Stone’s 1999 hit “No More Rain (In This Cloud)” while playing guitar live on stage. Dressed in a bronze jeweled jumpsuit and adorned with a baby’s breath flower in her hair, Spencer stood with poise as she belted the emotional ballad, accompanied by background singers seated behind her.

Spencer, whose musical roots stem from growing up in a Baltimore church, later embraced country music as her genre of choice after her family moved south to Tennessee.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Brittney Spencer (C) performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Stone had previously shared that she wrote “No More Rain” around the time of her son’s birth, following a breakup with R&B star D’Angelo. “The inspiration was about the birth of my son,” Stone said on an episode of TV One’s Unsung. “I can’t cry anymore because laying my eyes on my child made it all feel better.”

The single went on to become her first solo Top 10 hit and remains one of her most beloved songs.

The legendary singer-songwriter died in March 2025 in a tragic car accident in Montgomery, Alabama, while traveling to Atlanta after performing in Mobile, Alabama, a few hours earlier. Her sprinter van crashed in the early morning hours; of the nine passengers onboard, Stone was the only fatality.

You can watch the full performance below.