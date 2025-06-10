‘I’ve got God in my life, and I’ve got a queen in my life’ Snoop Dogg honors wife in BET Awards speech

Snoop Dogg has long cemented his status as a hip-hop giant and at the 2025 BET Awards, the network made it official by honoring him with the Ultimate Icon Award, recognizing decades of trailblazing contributions to music, entertainment, activism, and community.

Though the night was designed to celebrate his accomplishments, the West Coast legend used the moment to shine a light on someone who’s been with him since the beginning: his wife, Shante Broadus.

“See, this is why I’m so rock solid,” he said of his wife of 28 years. “This is why I’m able to deal with all of the things that I’m able to deal with. I’ve got God in my life, and I’ve got a queen in my life.”

He went on to praise her unwavering loyalty: “No matter what, she held me down, she hold me down, she’s always been there for me. She’s always been my everything. That’s why she’s on stage tonight. That’s why she’s in my life,” he continued. “I want to say to those out there that have somebody special in [their] life, don’t be afraid. Put them on the front page, let the world see what you got.”

Snoop also took time to recognize his family, shouting out his late mother and brother, his boys, his daughter Cori Broadus, and his ten grandchildren, whom he called his “greatest inspiration.”

One of four recipients of this year’s Ultimate Icon honor, alongside Jamie Foxx, Kirk Franklin, and Mariah Carey, Snoop reminded the crowd that icons don’t walk alone. Highlighting how each icon has become a part of his family, he also shouted out Charlie Wilson as “my life coach who kept me at home and showed me how to get my wife back, and, ultimately, get my life back.”

In addition to the award, the “Drop it Like it’s Hot” rapper took the stage to perform a medley of some of his discography. From lyrics like ““Me and Dre at the Sofi, that’s the only way I sell out,” in his most recent track, ‘Unsung Heroes” to his 90s hits like “Nuthin’ but a G’thang” and “Gin & Juice,” Snoop Dogg reminded everyone exactly who he is in his speech and performance.

“Isn’t it ironic how I became iconic off a bag of chronic and some gin and tonic? And the part that makes it all crazy is Death Row is still the label that pays me. Peace and love,” the rapper said, quoting his own lyrics at the end of his acceptance speech.

Ultimately, Snoop Dogg shared his utmost gratitude for his fans and their continued support.

“Hip-hop gave me a voice, gave me a purpose, gave me a way out and a way in — into homes, hearts, cultures and countries I never thought I would even touch. Being an icon, it ain’t about fame, it’s about legacy. It’s about what you build, what you leave behind and who you lift up along the way. And this award, it ain’t just for me, it’s for the homeboys that I lost. For the next generation of artists. For everybody who’s still grinding and still believing, so that every young king and queen out there keep pushing. Be original. Be fearless. And above all, be you.”