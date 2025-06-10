Kendrick Lamar dominates the 2025 BET Awards with the most wins

Kendrick Lamar won big at the BET Awards with 5 wins, joining Beyoncé in rare “Album of the Year” milestone.

Haniyah Philogene
Jun 10, 2025
Kendrick Lamar, Kendrick Lamar BET Awards, BET Award 2025, BET Awards 2025 winners theGrio.com
Kendrick Lamar accepts the Album of the Year award for "GNX" onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Kendrick Lamar continued his winning streak last night at the 2025 BET Awards. As stars gathered for “culture’s biggest night,” Lamar celebrated not one but five awards including “Album of the Year,” “Best Male Hip-Hop Artist,” “Best Collaboration” with SZA for their song “Luther,” “Video of the Year” for “Not Like US”  and “Video Director of the Year” with his creative collaborator Dave Free. 

In addition to walking away with the most awards for the evening, Lamar made history with his best album of the year win. The “Not Like Us” rapper now joins Beyoncé in being one of the only artists to win twice in that category. In 2018, he won “Album of the Year” for his Pulitzer Prize-wining project “Damn.”

Doechii uses BET Awards win to condemn Trump’s ICE raids and support mass protests in LA
Also Read:
Doechii uses BET Awards win to condemn Trump’s ICE raids and support mass protests in LA

The evening was filled with wins for artists like SZA, Chris Brown, Doechii, and more. Doechii won her first BET Award for “Best Female Hip-Hop Artist,” and she took a moment to condemn President Trump’s immigration crackdowns and stand in solidarity with protesters and oppressed communities. 

In between Glo’ Rilla winning “Best Gospel/Inspirational Award” and Leon Thomas winning “Best New Artist,” stars like Lil Wayne, Teyana Taylor, and nostalgic performances from stars like Keyshia Cole, Mariah Carey, Ashanti, a B2K reunion filled out a night in celebration of Blackness.

Nostalgia and culture were the theme of the evening as the BET Award ceremony celebrated its 25th anniversary and the 25th anniversary of the hit show “106&Park.”

Terrence J, Rocsi & AJ look back on 25 years of ‘106 & Park’: ‘This show is the love of my life’
Also Read:
Terrence J, Rocsi & AJ look back on 25 years of ‘106 & Park’: ‘This show is the love of my life’
Mentioned in this article:

More About: