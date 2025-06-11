Tisha Campbell dishes on her mommy makeover at BET Awards: ‘It’s not for everybody, but it was for me’

Tisha Campbell is keeping it real about motherhood and the journey of reconnecting and rediscovering yourself after having children. During the 2025 BET Awards, the actress and mother of two celebrated being ““s-s-snatched now,” and opened up about recently undergoing plastic surgery.

“For those who don’t know, I recently got plastic surgery,” she told Entertainment Tonight on the BET red carpet. “It was a mommy makeover. I had extra skin from the baby and a little bit of droppage here and a little droppage there, and they tightened me together.”

Campbell is the mother of two sons Xen Whaheed, 23, and Ezekiel Czar, 15, whom she shares with her ex-husband Duane Martin. And as she navigates being a single mother, she explained that the procedure was a decision rooted in self-love.

“I’m a single mom—not ready for dating, but I just wanted to feel good for me and that’s what this was allowing me to have: just to feel good about me,” she continued.



So much so that she says she inspired SWV’s Taj and LeLee to get their own mommy makeovers while working together on the set of the “Ms. Pat Show.”

”I convinced them to call the doctors, and they wanted mommy makeovers, too. And I just feel like, you know, we should be feeling good about ourselves, you know?” she explained adding that she wanted them “to feel good too.”

Recently, in Hollywood stars have been more candid about their plastic surgery, a movement Campbell said she fully supports.

“I’m an open book. I just think it’s more important for people to know why one does it: if you want to feel good about you,” she said. “Like I said, I had a lot of extra skin from the babies, and I wanted to just be honest about it.”

She continued, “I think it’s more important to be honest to know that, you know, I didn’t get all this by myself … I’m not showing it off, but it’s nice to be a little bit more snatched around that area for me. It’s not for everybody, but it was for me.”