Amerie reveals split from husband, Lenny Nicholson, after 18 years together: ‘Everything is a lesson to help you grow’

After almost two decades together, Amerie has revealed she’s split from her husband, former Columbia Records executive Lenny Nicholson.

The 45-year-old R&B singer shared the update while chatting with Angela Yee during the 2025 BET Awards recording of “Way Up With Angela Yee.”

When Yee referred to Amerie’s relationship status as “locked in,” the “1 Thing” singer responded, “I was, but not now.”

“Not everyone knows that,” she continued. “We’re going through the divorce now, but we’ve been separated since 2023.”

Amerie and Nicholson, who served as her manager, first became romantically linked in 2007 before tying the knot in June 2011 during a lavish ceremony in the British West Indies. The two welcomed their first and only child together, a son, River, in 2018. While she did not divulge many details concerning her divorce, she did share some of the insights she’s gained since separating from Nicholson, including what she feels is the meaning behind all relationships.

“All the relationships that we have I believe we have them because we’re supposed to learn something, and so everything is a blessing, like every experience,” explained the “Can’t Let Go” performer. “So I don’t believe in, like, placeholders … everything is a lesson to help you grow.”

When asked if she was considering dating again, she did not confirm but instead quipped, “It’s been a couple of years since we’ve been separated, let’s be real.”

She did share the “one thing” she now values in a partner.

“One thing that’s important, too, is to remember you want to find someone that you can amplify, that amplifes you. Because sometimes, and this is not necessarily my situation, but when I really started looking at it and I really started thinking about how people pair off and what that is,” she continued. “You can be with someone where you kind of stay the same. You can be with someone that can dim your light, and maybe you dim their light. You can be with someone who amplifies you and who you amplify.”

Later on in the conversation that included Muni Long and Yee’s cohost Jasmine Brand, the “Why Don’t We Fall in Love,” singer shared what she’s celebrating most about herself these days.

“I’m really happy that now I can quickly see, even when there are bad times or when there are moments that are not great, I can see kind of, like, the greater purpose in it, and have gratitude for that,” she said.