Ryan Michelle Bathé to join husband Sterling K. Brown on season 2 of Hulu’s ‘Paradise’

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathé are taking their real-life chemistry to the set.

According to Variety, Bathé is set to guest star in Season 2 of “Paradise,” the political thriller led by her Emmy-winning husband. While details about her character are still under wraps, fans are already buzzing with anticipation — and opinions.

“Sterling said lemme cut my wife a check,” one fan joked on X.

Another user added, “Oh, please let her replace the actress playing his current wife, and we’ll pretend we don’t notice.”

The first season of “Paradise,” starring Brown and James Marsden, quickly became a must-watch TV show. And just like the rest of us, Bathé was hooked. Her real-time reactions to the show went viral as she live-tweeted questions we were all thinking.

Though they co-host the NAACP award-winning podcast “We Don’t Always Agree,” Bathé and Brown haven’t actually worked together on screen all that often. Their past collaborations include “Army Wives” back in 2012 and a brief crossover in “This Is Us.”

Following the show’s breakout success, Hulu renewed “Paradise” for a second season, which has reportedly already begun production. And now, with Bathé stepping in, we’ll hopefully get to see the couple bring their dynamic to the screen this time with a little more drama.