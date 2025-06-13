Ryan Michelle Bathé to join husband Sterling K. Brown on season 2 of Hulu’s ‘Paradise’

Ryan Michelle Bathé will reportedly guest star on season two of the hit show ‘Paradise’ starring her husband, Sterling K. Brown.

Haniyah Philogene
Jun 13, 2025
Sterling K Brown wife Paradise, Ryan Michelle Bathé Paradise, Paradise season 2, Ryan Michelle Bathé paradise season 2, Ryan Michelle Bathé sterling k. Brown theGrio.com
(L-R) Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathé are taking their real-life chemistry to the set. 

According to Variety, Bathé is set to guest star in Season 2 of “Paradise,” the political thriller led by her Emmy-winning husband. While details about her character are still under wraps, fans are already buzzing with anticipation — and opinions.

“Sterling said lemme cut my wife a check,” one fan joked on X.

Another user added, “Oh, please let her replace the actress playing his current wife, and we’ll pretend we don’t notice.” 

10 spoiler-free thoughts and reactions to Hulu’s absolute must watch season 1 of ‘Paradise’ 
Also Read:
10 spoiler-free thoughts and reactions to Hulu’s absolute must watch season 1 of ‘Paradise’ 

The first season of “Paradise,” starring Brown and James Marsden, quickly became a must-watch TV show. And just like the rest of us, Bathé was hooked. Her real-time reactions to the show went viral as she live-tweeted questions we were all thinking.

Though they co-host the NAACP award-winning podcast “We Don’t Always Agree,” Bathé and Brown haven’t actually worked together on screen all that often. Their past collaborations include “Army Wives” back in 2012 and a brief crossover in “This Is Us.”

Following the show’s breakout success, Hulu renewed “Paradise” for a second season, which has reportedly already begun production. And now, with Bathé stepping in, we’ll hopefully get to see the couple bring their dynamic to the screen this time with a little more drama.

Hulu renews ‘Paradise’ starring Sterling K. Brown for season 2
Also Read:
Hulu renews ‘Paradise’ starring Sterling K. Brown for season 2
Mentioned in this article:

More About: