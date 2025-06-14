7 iconic fictional (but real in our hearts) fathers we love, in honor of Father’s Day

Father figures can come in many forms, but some of the most impactful ones have been invited into our households through our television screens.

Whether they were doling out tough love, like Uncle Phil in “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” or dropping dad jokes, like Andre in “Black-ish” or showing us what it means to show up with strength and softness, like Randall Pearson in “This Is Us,” Black TV dads are iconic components of our favorite shows. Since iconic father James Evans, Sr. from “Good Times” became part of our lives in the 1970s, quite a few new ones have joined the crop in, including new versions of old favorites like Uncle Phil.

This Father’s Day, we’re tipping our hats and turning our TVs to the fathers who have thrilled us, taught us, and exemplified love.

1. James Evans Sr. from “Good Times”

Stern, no-nonsense, and always on the grind, James Evans, Sr. (John Amos) is the blueprint for the Black working-class father. However, he certainly wasn’t all work and no play, and was responsible for some of the series’ biggest laughs right up until his untimely death in the series’ fourth season.

2. Uncle Phil from “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air”

Phillip Banks, a judge, husband, uncle, and father of three, played by the late James Avery, wasn’t just rich in wealth—he was rich in wisdom. Whether he was putting his notorious nephew Will (Will Smith) in his place or chasing after his other children’s shenanigans, he always did so with love (and sometimes dance moves). Chalk it up to his profession, but Uncle Phil was also always a great judge of what someone needed, whether that’s a stern talking to or a warm embrace.

3. Carl Winslow from “Family Matters”

When his pesky next-door neighbor, Urkel, wasn’t badgering him or annoying his daughter Laura, Carl Winslow from “Family Matters” (Reginald VelJohnson) was a Chicago cop with endless love and warmth for his family. He didn’t back down from challenges or opportunities to better himself even if that meant learning to control his easily stoked temper.

4. Bernie McCullough from “The Bernie Mac Show”

America, Bernie McCullough from “The Bernie Mac Show” was the definition of stepping up to the plate. The comedian on the rise in Hollywood takes in his sister’s children, and with lots of love, yelling, and an iconic side-eye, becomes a family man against all odds. The endearing premise had so much heart because it came from a real place. The late comedian based it on his experiences taking in his sister’s children after he made it to Hollywood.

5. Andre “Dre” Johnson from “Black-Ish”

Andre Johnson from “Black-Ish” (Anthony Anderson) was an opinionated, loud, rambunctious father who worked very hard to give his children a better life, even if it meant thrusting them into a predominantly white world. He also worked twice as hard to ensure his family never forgot where it came from and wore their Blackness with pride.

6. Randall Pearson from “This Is Us”

From reconciling with his own biological father to raising two daughters alongside his wife, Beth, Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown) from the soapy family drama “This Is Us” demonstrated the power of healing generational wounds. He ruled his unconventional household with a heart of gold and a standing appointment with his therapist.

7. Eric Edwards from “Forever”

One of the newest dads to join the crop, Eric Edwards (Wood Harris) from Netflix’s breakout hit “Forever,” was a charmingly chill father who gave as much guidance as he did space to his sons coming of age around him. Despite his coolness, he still managed to make his teen son cringe with “the talk,” but at least he still had it—multiple times.