Jalen Brunson and father Rick Brunson star in Brooks Brothers’ Father’s Day campaign

There are very few connections that rival the bond shared between a father and his son. This year, Brooks Brothers is hoping to highlight that special relationship in its latest Father’s Day campaign.

Ahead of Father’s Day, which takes place on June 16 this year, the retailer tapped New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson and his father, former NBA player and current Knicks Assistant Coach Rick Brunson.

“Our bond on and off the court as father and son is something I will always cherish,” the Knicks player said, per Women’s Wear Daily.

“Brooks Brothers is a brand that has long stood for celebrating milestone moments. Father’s Day is certainly one of those occasions,” Ken Ohashi, chief executive officer of Brooks Brothers, told the outlet. “As we celebrate all fathers everywhere, we are honored to be a part of their stories, creating new memories, and sharing their traditions. From iconic personalities to everyday heroes, we are inspired by fathers and father figures who exemplify style, grace and dedication.”

Recommended Stories

Trading their jerseys for suits, the father-and-son duo posed for a candid shoot with photographer John Balsam in pieces from the brand’s spring 2024 collection. Brunson’s feature in the campaign is part of the NBA star’s role as Brooks Brothers’ official brand ambassador and first NBA ambassador.

“I am thrilled to join the Brooks Brothers family,” Brunson said about his ambassadorship in February, per Women’s Wear Daily. “When I think of authentic American style, Brooks Brothers is at the top of the list. It is a brand I have long admired and have worn for some of the most personal milestones in my life.”

Jalen embodies the sportsmanship, dedication and optimistic spirit that represents Brooks Brothers,” Ohashi added.

Check out the campaign and Brooks Brothers’ Father’s Day gift guide here.