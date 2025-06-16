‘Age doesn’t guarantee wisdom’ 18-year-old, Brandon Moss, is running for mayor in Alabama

Age ain’t nothing but a number to Brandon Moss. This week, the 18-year-old announced his run for mayor of Fairfield, Alabama. Just two weeks after walking across the stage to receive his high school diploma, Moss is making history as the city’s youngest mayoral candidate.

“I am ready to take on this challenge. Age doesn’t guarantee wisdom or innovation,” Moss told ABC News. “I’m not going to say I’m perfect or I know it all; it will take a team of good people to be able to accomplish good things.”

Motivated by his love for the city, Moss is building his campaign while simultaneously preparing to attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham this fall. Fairfield, located southwest of Birmingham, holds a population of approximately 9,500 people.

“The past administrations and the people that are running have done a great job in Fairfield, but I think it’s time that we look for something new,” he said.

Noticing a “bigger need” in Fairfield’s business sector, Moss says if elected his focus will be on the city’s finances. With plans to bring in a forensic auditor to monitor the city’s spending, he also hopes to give local small businesses “a chance to be seen” through pop-up events.

Moss also hopes to create “a better way of living” for the Fairfield community, with one of the main issues being blight. Blight or “blighted homes” refers to vacant, typically residential, properties that have become overgrown with vegetation and deteriorated to the point of being unsafe and unsanitary to the community. To tackle this issue, Moss plans to work with the federal government to receive grants to help remove these properties from, the community.

“I love this city, and I believe in its future,” Moss shared.

Having always been interested in the inner workings of politics, Moss cites former President Barack Obama and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin as his political role models. At just 18, the mayoral candidate has experience working as an executive intern for the superintendent’s office, a youth senator in the Alabama Youth and Government program, and on the Student Advisory Board for the superintendent of Birmingham City Schools. He is also a graduate of the Birmingham Academy of Civic Engagement, a city-wide leadership initiative.

“Working in a state with different politicians, I’ve gotten a hands-on perspective of leadership,” he told WPLG Local 10.

His campaign manager, Marilyn Yelder, explained Moss has “a team of mentors for every aspect, not just to help him get to mayor, but people that are helping with public speaking, mental health.”

“I think he will be more than prepared, even at 18, to take on the role as mayor of Fairfield,” Yelder added.

Moss appears to have already received the support of Attorney Ben Crump, who wrote on Instagram: “Brandon’s campaign is a bold reminder that young Black voices, no matter the age, belong in every room where decisions are made […] Age doesn’t define leadership — vision does.”

Running against Councilman Herman Carnes, Councilman Cedric Norman, former Midfield Councilman and Fairfield native James Reasor and financial consultant Michael Williams, Moss is prepared for whatever outcome is announced on Aug 26. If elected, he says he’s prepared to “do the job and see where it takes me,” and if votes do not go in his favor, he still plans to pursue his political dreams and work in a political office.