India.Arie and her mother speak out on alleged decades-long abuse by India’s father: ‘The family curse stops here’

Father’s Day, while designated to recognize the love and support of the father figures in our lives, can be complicated for many. India.Arie and her mother took time this Father’s Day to speak out about why the day is difficult for their family.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, June 15, the 49-year-old singer-songwriter shared more insight into her fraught relationship with her father and opened the floor up for her mother, Joyce Simpson, to also air her grievances for the first time in 45 years.

“I’m not posting this today to tell you that I’m struggling, because I’m not,” she wrote. “I’ve spent my entire adult life working through my issues with my father. I’ve come a long way.”

She added, “My mother, though, is coming to terms with her feelings, and we’re supporting each other in telling a deeply personal, shared, story. A family story.”

The singer then pointed followers to her Substack, where they could find a voice recording of her mother sharing her experience healing past the generational trauma she alleges comes from decades of hiding abuse at the hands of the man who is India.Arie’s father.

“No Father’s Day for you, Ralph Simpson. A secret has a stench that can rot a family from the inside out and destroy future generations. The family curse stops here on this Father’s Day, June 15, 2025. I’ve kept this secret for over 45 years. My India Arie is a survivor,” Simpson said before clarifying that she was not discussing Ralph Simpson of the Houston Rockets.

Instead, her ex-husband and India.Arie’s father is the Ralph Sampson who played professional basketball for both the American Basketball Association and the National Basketball Association from 1970 through 1980, she explained.

“I’ve kept this secret for over 45 years,” she continued before alleging that he was physically and sexually abusive, to include rape—claiming husbands couldn’t actually commit that violation—and sexually assaulting his daughter, all the while she remained quiet.

“I stayed quiet. I still allowed you to publicly be the father that you appeared to be and not the sick father that you are. You, Ralph Simpson, there will be no Father’s Day cards for you or calls or texts from India,” she continued.

Joyce recalled the well-known song her daughter wrote, “Get It Together,” that details the abuse she endured as a young child, and even sang a quick lyric in a voice that sounded similar to her famous songstress daughter’s.

“I watched India for years on the national, international stages before and after her concerts. I watched her cancel some of her tour dates because she needed to receive medical care. She just struggled. She struggled,” Joyce said.

The message arrives a year after India.Arie pulled back from touring and canceled a handful of upcoming shows to prioritize her mental health and healing.

“You, Ralph Simpson, gave her a lot to heal from,” the mother expressed.

Despite that, Joyce said the daughter they share is “good” now. She added that India, with her “infinite wisdom,” talked her out of potentially attempting to end his life.

“She said, ‘Mom, if you do that, then you’ll be gone forever too,’” Joyce recalled.

She wrapped up her message by stating that she “would never” be able to forgive him for some of his most violent episodes that left her needing medical attention and some of his most egregious offenses against his children, including stealing his son J’On Simpson’s money. According to her, despite that history, J’On currently pays for his father’s rent. While unable to forgive him fully, she said she was praying for him, from one human to another.

“I don’t want to see anybody suffer. Not even you. I know we all just want to be okay,” she said. “The family curse stops here.”