‘Iron Man loves Ironheart’: Robert Downey Jr. sends supportive message to ‘Ironheart’ star Dominique Thorne

On a recent visit to “GMA” in support of their upcoming series on Disney+, “Ironheart” stars Dominique Thorne, who plays Riri Williams/Ironheart, and Anthony Ramos, who plays Parker Robbins/The Hood, received a message from one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) most recognizable faces—Robert Downey Jr.

Downey Jr., who has played the inimitable Tony Stark in the “Iron Man” and “Avengers” films shared a video message for the series two stars.

“Good Morning, America. Miss Thorne, I couldn’t be happier than to be seeing you bring Riri Williams to life. But, ‘The Hood,’ has me nervous. Is ‘The Hood’ green? Please tell me Mr. Ramos is not replacing me as ‘Doctor Doom’ via Parker Robbins. Is there something they’re not telling me?! Anyway, I don’t want to step on your interview. Long story short—Ironman loves Ironheart.”

Downey Jr.’s concern over Dr. Doom is in reference to his casting as Dr. Doom in the upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday” film. His casting as Doom was announced at ComicCon in San Diego in 2024, which was a crazy reveal at the time because of Downey’s portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man, since Doom and Stark were not the same people, but anything is possible in the MCU.

Ramos was visibly excited and exclaimed, “That’s sooo crazy!”

“Ironheart loves Iron Man, too!” said Thorne, with a huge smile on her face. “You know he has been so, so supportive!” Thorne went on to share that after they finished filming in Chicago for “Ironheart,” Downey called her and said how much his support has meant to her.

Thorne as Ironheart made her debut in the MCU in 2022’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and the “Ironheart” series continues the story of Riri Williams as she returns to Chicago after the events of “Wakanda Forever.”

“Ironheart” debuts with a three-episode premiere on June 24 on Disney+.