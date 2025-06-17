Jodie Turner-Smith highlights Black mothers’ impact on biracial children in letter to ex-husband

Jodie Turner-Smith understands the importance of a mother in a child’s life, especially a Black mother in a biracial child’s life and she’s not letting her divorce interfere with that. As previously reported by theGrio, the “Queen and Slim” actress finalized her divorce from her husband of four years, Joshua Jackson, in May 2025.

Though their divorce settlement included Jackson paying $2,787 in monthly child support and a lump sum instead of monthly spousal support, the former couple is still navigating disagreements about their four-year-old daughter Juno’s school and custody. As the couple continues to sort out a custody agreement, Turner-Smith reportedly wrote a letter to her ex-husband pleading her case, seemingly for Juno to join her during her work travels this summer.

“Hi Josh. Thank you for your message. I appreciate your recognition of how fluid the production timeline can be,” she wrote, as reported by US Weekly. “Your willingness to accommodate that fluidity truly makes a difference. I’m also glad we agree that our shared goal is to provide Juno with as much stability, consistency, and meaningful time with both of us as possible. I hear and appreciate your point that this is ultimately her time with each of us, and not the other way around. That framing feels important.”

“This arrangement allows Juno to enjoy a true sense of continuity and presence — something we both value. She’s excited about our travel plans, and I believe this stretch of time will allow her to feel deeply grounded and connected during a season that’s naturally more open and flexible,” Turner-Smith wrote.

She continued: “I want to raise the subject of something that has been weighing heavily on me — and it’s grounded not just in instinct or emotion, but in widely established research. Before Juno was born, you and I spoke at length about what she would need to grow into a strong, self-assured young person.”

The “Queen and Slim” actress goes on to explain how “research consistently shows that for biracial children, particularly with a Black mother,” the maternal bond is “foundational” and “plays a vital role in identity formation, emotional resilience, and long-term psychological well-being.”

“Central to those conversations was the importance of the maternal bond — and more specifically, the critical role that being close to her Black mother would play in shaping her identity and self-esteem,” she added. “These aren’t abstract ideas. They’ve lived, daily realities that Juno is already beginning to experience. And the consistency of our time together — especially when school is out and there’s space for deeper connection — is one of the most effective ways to support her through them.”

“That vision we once shared hasn’t changed. And it begins here — in ensuring that Juno is not only protected, but affirmed, reflected and deeply rooted in who she Is,” she concluded the reported correspondence to her ex.

As the couple continues to navigate what Turner-Smith previously called a “complicated” co-parenting relationship, it’s clear both parties want what’s best for Juno.