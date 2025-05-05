Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson finalize divorce, but one disagreement about their daughter remains 

While Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson have finalized their divorce, the former couple still needs to iron out a disagreement concerning their four-year-old daughter, Juno.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ and People magazine, the 38-year-old actress and the 46-year-old actor finalized the conditions of their divorce but are still working out a plan for their daughter’s schooling.

The former couple has agreed that the “Dawson’s Creek” alum will pay $2,787 in child support and a lump sum in lieu of monthly spousal support, the outlets reported. However, they still need to work out who will have the final say in deciding where their daughter goes to school.

In court documents, per the outlets, the “Queen & Slim” star said she and Jackson participated in a full day of mediation with a judge in May 2024 to resolve their “temporary custody issues” for the 2024-25 school year. The ex-couple, who share 50-50 custody, established that Turner-Smith would get to decide where Juno went to school. Now the mother claims Jackson is pushing back on that court-ordered detail even after she has worked to find a suitable school for their daughter for next year.

“I have the clear authority to make the school selection in Juno’s best interest, and Josh is refusing to adhere to the terms of the Stipulation and Order and is depriving me of the right to select the school,” Turner-Smith said in court documents, per People magazine.

She is also requesting $75,000 in attorney fees over the school disagreement.

The settlement and latest in their divorce proceedings arrives after Turner-Smith filed for divorce in October 2023, after four years of marriage. Jackson and Turner-Smith, who met at a party in 2018, were married in August 2019 and welcomed their daughter in April 2020.

In October 2024, Turner-Smith hinted at her evolving “complicated” co-parenting relationship with Jackson in a profile for Glamour magazine.

“It’s an adjustment period for anyone when they split up with someone because you’re used to being with your child all the time,” she said. “But nobody hands you a manual. Everyone’s trying to figure it out.”