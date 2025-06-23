Nick Cannon attempts to name all of his children—is unsuccessful: ‘I usually get in trouble’

Nick Cannon loves his children, but don’t ask him to name all 12.

The 44-year-old actor and comedian, who shares 12 children with six different mothers, failed to list all 12 of his descendants during a recent appearance on the “Really Good Podcast.”

The gaffe occurred after the topic turned to why “The Masked Singer” host has so many children. When the podcast host, Bobbi Althoff asked why, he teased that it was because he has a king complex.

“Why do I have so many kids? I have a king complex,” Cannon explained. “You know, Black men, we always be like, ‘What’s up king?’”

“I really think I’m the king,” he continued before adding that historically, kings had a penchant for having many children to expand their territory.

When Althoff asked Cannon to name all of his children, he was initially hesitant—to say the least—and even said, “I usually get in trouble” attempting to do so.

“I know all of them, but like. Here we go. I’ll lay them all out for you,” Cannon continued. “Keep me honest. There’s Roc, Roe, Golden, Powerful, Rise, Onyx, Legendary, Zion, Zillion, Zen, and….see this is where. How many [are left?]”

“You’re missing two,” Althoff, who had been counting along pointed out.

“I’m missing two,” Cannon agreed.

The father of 12 shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

He is also father to son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo, 2, with Alyssa Scott.

The two children he failed to name were Beautiful and Halo, and despite that, he’s still not fully resolute on whether or not he’s finished. Earlier in the year, he made headlines when he teased during another podcast appearance that there may be a possibility he could continue to expand his family. However, he followed up shortly after with People magazine to clarify his comments.

“I really don’t know. I’m being honest. I’m having so much fun in this space right now, and the way my bank account is set up, I’m going to press hold on this 12 for right now,” he said.