5 cities in America where Black people are actually thriving

On June 19, 1865, news of freedom finally reached the remaining enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas—two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, but undeniable nonetheless.

Since then, Black folks have lived through every era of this country. We endured Reconstruction and Jim Crow for nearly a century. We fled the South during the Great Migration, migrating north, east, west, and eventually south again. We fought back during the Civil Rights era, rose up during the Black Power movement, and ignited global movements during Black Lives Matter.

Celebrating Juneteenth with Trump in office, slashing away at DEI, and ICE breathing down the necks of immigrants may feel complicated at best for many. Meanwhile, for others, it could feel like a cruel reminder of how much we still need to be free in this country. Access to quality education, culturally competent health care, clean drinking water, all of those basic essentials are at risk in one fell swoop with this administration. The freedom for every Black body, whether male, female, trans, queer, pregnant, disabled, national or immigrant, to be able to move with dignity remains at risk.

Despite that, as is ever true for Black people in America, there is still some good to be celebrated among the chaos. There are even regions in the country where Black people aren’t just living, they are thriving.

Now, there has been much debate about the Blackest region of the United States; it truly depends on who you ask, it would seem. But it’s not just about the Blackest region, but the best region for Black folks.

In 2025, we commemorated the 160th anniversary of Juneteenth at a time when many freedoms feel once again on the line, it may encourage many to know where Black life is actually thriving these days. Below, we have rounded up the top five cities in the country for Black people to live, work, and raise a family.

1. Washington, D.C.

Believe it or not, the Nation’s Capital, once affectionately referred to as “Chocolate City” because of its burgeoning Black population, consistently ranks as the top city in America for Black people of all walks of life. Combining it with the closely situated regions of Northern Virginia and Maryland (as all do in the area), it has one of the highest populations of Black people in the country and is considered one of the most diverse regions.

According to Lending Tree’s latest report, it also happens to be a place where Black families are thriving financially, with median incomes of $82,045 and over 40% of Black households earning over $100,000. The unemployment rate is 8.1%, while it has one of the highest rates of Black-owned businesses at 7%. More than a quarter (37.2%) of Black adults over 25 in the district have at least a bachelor’s degree or higher, and more than half (51.3%) of DC’s Black residents are homeowners.

2. Austin, Texas

Several cities within the Lone Star State continually rank high on best cities lists, including Austin. Black households in the city, known as the “live music capital of the world,” earn on average a median income of $61,272 and 26.8% earn over $100,000. Meanwhile, 33.1% of residents have a bachelor’s degree or higher, and 39.5% of the Black residents are homeowners.

3. Provo, Utah

While it may not be the most obvious choice, Provo, Utah, less than 50 miles outside of Salt Lake City, ranks third on Lending Tree’s report for Black families. The western city has a median income for Black households of $59,471, with 27% earning over $100,000. The unemployment rate for Black adults is 3.6%, the rate of Black residents with at least a bachelor’s degree is 34.1%, and the percentage of Black residents who own homes is 39.5%. However, as Lending Tree noted, Provo’s Black population is roughly 1%.

4. Poughkeepsie, New York

The Hudson River Valley city of Poughkeepsie, New York, is another mild surprise to arrive on the list. Nonetheless, the city’s Black households have a median income of $66,894, while 33.6% make over $100,000. A little over a quarter (25.2%) of Black residents hold a bachelor’s degree or higher, the unemployment rate among the Black population is 7.2%, and 45.7% are homeowners.

5. Atlanta, Georgia

It’s hardly a surprise that ATL ranks among the top 5 cities for Black households. The city is both a haven for and a celebration of modern Black culture. According to Lending Tree, it’s also a place where Black households have a median income of $58,684 with 24.9% earning more than $100,000.

Additionally, in Atlanta, 32.6% of Black residents have a bachelor’s degree or higher, the unemployment rate is 7.6%, and 49.8% of the Black residents are homeowners.