D.L. Hughley unapologetically shares his opinions on Donald Trump: ‘I despise him as much as he despises Black people’

D.L. Hughley is NOT a fan of President Donald Trump, and he’s not afraid to voice that. During an appearance on TMZ Live, Hughley got into a heated exchange with one of the outlet’s reporters about the current administration.

The conversation started when the outlet asked the comedian about his thoughts on Trump’s ceasefire deal and if he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.

“He’s an arsonist who starts a fire and then puts it out…We’re where we are right now because he dismantled what was working, took it away, said he was gonna replace it, and didn’t,” Hughley said. “He took a deal off the [table] without having [something to replace it] just like he would do to healthcare.”

“Be the president and stop trying to win Nobel Peace Prizes and stop trying to sell telephones and do the bidding of the country. It’s not that hard. It’s a job you said you wanted,” he continued.

He continued to rant his disdain for the Trump administration and their political decisions in international affairs, dismantling systems, erasing Black history, and more. However, tensions boiled over when a Trump supporter jumped into the conversation.

When asked if there was anything that Donald Trump could do that he would give him credit for, Hughley responded:



“Yes, he could have went to jail for starting a riot,” he said, referencing the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack.

“We have a mediocre coward, who is a bullsh** president, and all you people enable him,” he added. “It is not a fun thing for me to watch a man who is snatching people off the streets, letting federal officers walk around with masks on, and then doing all this other stuff.”

“I question his motives at every turn. I’ve never seen him do anything that he didn’t get the benefit for [and] in this case maybe a Nobel Peace Prize,” the comedian concluded.

