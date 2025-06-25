Candace Owens is now ’embarrassed’ she told supporters to vote for Trump

Conservative political commentator Candace Owens is regretting her glowing endorsement of President Donald Trump after he ordered air strikes in Iran, recently telling British journalist Piers Morgan that she is “embarrassed” she told her supporters to vote for him.

“I feel embarrassed that I told people to go vote for him, because this wasn’t going to happen, and it is happening,” Owens said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old controversial Black conservative figure said she doesn’t “regret” voting for Trump over former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, adding he was “certainly a better candidate above Joe Biden.” However, following Trump’s decision to militarily engage in the Middle East conflict between Israel and Iran, Owens explained, “He’s been a chronic disappointment.”

Owens predicted that, as a result of Trump’s actions, which she warned could result in the deaths of military service men and women, “the picture of politics in America is going to look very differently.” She added, “I don’t know where to go from here…but this is not the candidate that I voted for.”

Candace Owens represents a visible split within Trump’s MAGA base of supporters who elected him, which includes other high-profile Republicans like U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

As Owens told Piers Morgan, Trump’s rise in politics was the result of his position that America needed to pull out of “never-ending wars.”

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 24: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding the Marine One presidential helicopter and departing the White House on June 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“He recognized that the American people were being forgotten while we were giving billions of unaccounted, unaccounted billions…it’s one of the earliest reasons that people got behind him and got behind his vision,” she said.

The MAGA movement is seeing an “infiltration” of Republicans who are “Israel-first” in contrast to Trump’s signature “America First” priorities, Owens lamented.

When Morgan argued that Trump was involving the U.S. in the Israel-Iran conflict to protect Americans, Owens said there was “no imminent threat” to the U.S. and that Trump did what Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wanted him to do.

“This was not Trump’s decision. It was Bibi Netanyahu’s decision,” she asserted. “We’re very aware that Israel is dictating our foreign policy, and we would now like that to stop.”

Morgan also argued that Trump’s backing of Israel is to prevent Iran from being the “main sponsor of terrorism in the Middle East.” Owens disagreed, pointing to Israel, who she said is “imparting a genocide and a holocaust on the Gazan people.” She added, “Who’s the bigger terrorist?”

“I’m really over this idea, like somehow Israel has the moral high ground, and we have to get behind that,” she continued.

Owens also accused President Trump of making a “deal with the devil,” pointing to the $100 million his campaign received from Miriam Adelson, the pro-Israel billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks.

“She was clear that she wanted to annex the West Bank,” said Owens, who slammed Trump’s idea of building a resort and Trump hotel in Gaza, or as he described it at the time, turning Gaza into a “Riviera of the Middle East.”

“That was truly, in my opinion, the most inhumane thing he’s ever tweeted,” she said.