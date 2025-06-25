Niecy Nash-Betts reveals she almost got into a fight during her first wedding: ‘You will not come to my wedding and start a mess’

Niecy Nash-Betts married her wife Jessica Betts in August 2020 in an intimate backyard ceremony officiated by actor Colman Domingo. The day stands in stark contrast to her other two weddings.

During an appearance on “Today With Jenna & Friends” on Tuesday, the 55-year-old actress opened up about eventually finding her “soulmate” after two previous marriages.

“I’ve been to the big show three times,” joked the “Grotesquerie” star, who was married previously to Jay Tucker from 2011 to 2020 and before that, to Don Nash, from 1994 to 2007.

While she said her first wedding with Don in 1994 was traditional, something far from conventional wedding activities took place.

“I almost got in a fight right before we walked down the aisle,” she said.

“The groom’s ex-girlfriend came to [the wedding],” she explained, much to co-host Jenna Bush’s shock. “And I was like crawl underneath this crinoline and take my shoes off, you know what I mean? I was like, ‘You will not come to my wedding and start a mess.’”

The “Claws” alum recalled that her second wedding with Tucker, which was televised for the 2011 reality TV special “Niecy Nash’s Wedding Bash,” was, in a word, “stressful.” Meanwhile, the Emmy winner gushed about how intimate her third wedding, which took place in August 2020, was.

“I married the greatest love of my life in my backyard with 24 people,” she said.

However, even her third wedding didn’t go off completely without a hitch. When Domingo arrived to officiate the ceremony, Nash-Betts recalled him showing up dressed in a bizarre yellow and black fit.

“I never forgave him for that,” she teased. “He just looked like a beautiful bumblebee. But I said not for… you’re my officiant. You don’t got black slacks laying around?”

When Bush Hager asked what she did when he got there wearing the look, Nash-Betts said she told him he looked a “fool.”

“And now he’s a fashion guru,” she exclaimed. “How come that didn’t happen before my wedding?”

Domingo, considered one of the most stylish men in Hollywood, co-chaired the 2025 Met Gala alongside Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, and Lewis Hamilton.

Despite the fashion faux pas, the intimate wedding day has led to five fruitful years together that stand apart from her previous two marriages in a major way.

“The first two times I was married, I was married to men and now I’m married to a woman. And I don’t think it’s about the gender that makes it special. It’s just, I met my soulmate,” she said while acting as a guest co-host on the show. “I wasn’t living a sexually repressed life where I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I really want to be married to a woman.’ No, I just met the most beautiful soul.”

“I never thought I would be a part of the community. I was adjacent. I was an ally, but now I’m a card-carrying member,” she declared.