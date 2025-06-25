What happened to DeWanna Bonner? Caitlin Clark praised her leadership, but her Fever stint may be over

DeWanna Bonner’s short time with the WNBA’s Indiana Fever looks to be over. After playing nine games with the team, Bonner, 37, has missed the last five games and doesn’t look to be returning anytime soon, according to Sports Illustrated. The veteran guard/forward was signed in the offseason to bring leadership and experience to the young team with superstars Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston. Bonner won two WNBA Championships with the Phoenix Mercury in 2009 and 2014.

Prior to signing with the Fever, Bonner spent the last five seasons with the Connecticut Sun.

Her agent wouldn’t comment on her departure from the team; she’s listed as missing for “personal reasons.”

Bonner’s short stint, thus far, with the Fever, whom she reportedly has “no interest in returning” to, belies the team’s excitement to have a league winner join the team. In April, WNBA superstar and fan-favorite Caitlin Clark spoke glowingly of Bonner joining the team and what it meant for the Fever. Clark shared that Bonner’s acclaim increased the level for her and other players who wanted to make sure that she brought her career to a close the right way.

In an interview with The Athletic at the start of the season, Clark said of Bonner, “Just the way she talks and she leads, for me as a second-year point guard, I want to win for her. This is the end of her career. She deserves it.”

And when asked about Bonner’s presence on the team in a pre-season presser, she said, “She’s such a selfless leader. She’s here to win. She says that, but she really means it. DB’s been tremendous … not only as a leader, she’s a tremendous basketball player, too. She’s won championships. She knows what it is.”

The Indiana Fever beat the Seattle Storm 94-86 on Tuesday night behind stellar performances from Boston (31 points) and Kelsey Mitchell (26 points). Clark had 6 points on a rough shooting night.