 Brandy and Monica reveal what inspired hit song ‘The Boy Is Mine’

Brandy and Monica have officially squashed their beef. As they get ready to co-headline their upcoming “The Boy is Mine Tour,” the R&B legends are sharing some of the backstory behind their hit 1998 song.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Brandy revealed that the track about two women competing for a man’s attention was actually inspired by an episode of “Jerry Springer.”

“I was a huge Jerry Springer fan. One of the topics was ‘The boy is mine,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh my God. Song idea. Let’s do this,” she told the host, before noting how she reached out to Monica for the collaboration. “I was always a fan of hers and wanted to work with her, so I called her up and asked her to be a part of the song, and she said ‘yes,’ and here we are.”

After its release in 1998, “The Boy is Mine” made a notable impact, sitting at the top of the charts for 13 weeks. However, as fans enjoyed the duo’s lyrical feud on the track, rumors of an actual feud began to surface in real life, leading to years of tension.

“When I first heard the song, I’m like, ‘But people are going to think we’re fighting,’” Monica explained, to which Brandy explained was the goal. “And people still think we’re fighting. So I don’t know if it’s the greatness of the song or something else, but it did just start something completely different.”

Now, 27 years later, the R&B vocalists are going on a 24-city tour starting in October featuring special appearances from Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and more.

“We’re a musical marriage, it is a musical marriage,” Monica said with a laugh.

“This really is a full-circle moment,” Brandy explained, as previously reported by theGrio. “Monica and I coming together again isn’t just about the music — it’s about honoring where we came from and how far we’ve both come. ‘The Boy Is Mine’ was a defining chapter in R&B, and to share the stage all these years later is bigger than a reunion — it’s a celebration of growth, sisterhood, and the love our fans have given us from day one.”