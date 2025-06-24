‘This really is a full-circle moment’: Monica and Brandy announce ‘The Boy is Mine Tour’

Twenty-seven years ago, Brandy and Monica released their hit song “The Boy is Mine,” and now the iconic R&B vocalists are going on tour, marking the celebration of an era and the collaboration of two artists rumored to be in and on-again, off-again decades long beef. Today, Monica and Brandy announced with a video trailer on social media.

“They’ve been trying to get us to do a tour since ‘98, [it] just finally felt like the right time,” Brandy told CBS Mornings. “It was a dream come true [to do this]. The song itself, this idea, was just monumental in ‘98, and I just wanted us to do everything with the song, and finally, we get a chance to do that, and I’m excited. I just can’t wait.”

When reflecting on why now felt like the right time to collaborate on the tour, Monica explained how important it was for the two to build a stream of communication.

“We created the communication and the relationship to do it. It’s a musical marriage. When you start to go on a tour, especially of this caliber, we have to talk about everything,” she explained, noting how much their relationship has evolved since their iconic 2020 Verzuz battle. “With ‘Verzuz,’ for example, that was our first time seeing each other in years. So there was no conversation. We weren’t able to do what it is that we do now, which is really learn each other. We didn’t really know each other.”

“Now we can’t stop talking,” chimed in Brandy.

In the top-charting single “The Boy is Mine,” 18-year-old Brandy and 17-year-old Monica sing about two women competing for a man’s attention. However, the competition in the song quickly turned into a real-life feud between the singers, fueled by industry comparisons and the media, which led to years of tension.

“This really is a full-circle moment,” Brandy said in a press release. “Monica and I coming together again isn’t just about the music — it’s about honoring where we came from and how far we’ve both come. ‘The Boy Is Mine’ was a defining chapter in R&B, and to share the stage all these years later is bigger than a reunion — it’s a celebration of growth, sisterhood, and the love our fans have given us from day one.”

The 24-city tour will reportedly feature a series of special guests, including Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, American Idol season 23 winner Jamal Roberts.

“This tour is a celebration of our history, our impact, and the fans who have grown with us. Brandy and I have been on our own unique journeys, and coming back together in this way is a reminder of the power of respect, strength, and real music. We’re giving the people what they’ve been asking for, and doing it with grace, love, and purpose. God’s timing perfectly aligned us,” Monica concluded in a press release.

The Boy is Mine Tour presale begins June 26 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m, and the general ticket sale starts on June 27 at 10 a.m. Check out the tour dates and stops below:

Thu 10/16 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Fri 10/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sat 10/18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun 10/19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu 10/30 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Fri 10/31 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat 11/01 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum

Sun 11/02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri 11/07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat 11/08 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun 11/09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Thu 11/13 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri 11/14 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Sat 11/15 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC

Sun 11/16 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Thu 11/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri 11/21 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sat 11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Sun 11/23 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum*

Sat 11/29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun 11/30 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri 12/05 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sat 12/06 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sun 12/07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

*Muni Long Not Appearing