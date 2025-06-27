Keke Palmer addresses the backlash behind her teased interview with Jonathan Majors

Earlier this year, Keke Palmer received a collective side-eye from social media users when she teased a podcast episode with actor Jonathan Majors. Now, Palmer is finally addressing what happened to the since-scraped podcast episode during an appearance on “The Breakfast Club.“

“This is the thing, with me as a public figure and entertainer, when I’m doing my host thing, I’m here to be unbiased. Everybody that sits in your chair, you don’t agree with everything they did, you don’t love everything, but you’ve got to have the conversation,” she said, explaining her thought process behind interviewing Majors. “You have to set the stage for them to speak and for people to watch and take what they want to take from it.” So that’s why I was open and excited to do the interview.”

While Palmer leads the creative direction of her podcast, “Baby, It’s Keke Palmer,” the multi-hyphenate star explained that the partners she works with decided it would be best to scrap the episode following the public’s reactions. At the same time, some social media users were open to seeing how Palmer approached her conversation with the actor who was convicted of two misdemeanor charges for assault and harassment against his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. However, many expressed disappointment in the star, given her history of speaking out against abuse.

“I always want to be respectful and understand where everybody’s coming from,” she shared. “But I sat down with the brother for us to talk and let him be heard. At the end of the day, I just felt like as a journalist, I’m supposed to talk, and we’re supposed to [listen] and let the public decide how they want to feel.”

Noting how members of the media interview serial killers (don’t get it twisted, Palmer stressed she is not comparing Majors to a serial killer), she didn’t see any harm in giving Majors a space to answer the questions audiences want to know.

“I don’t judge nobody cuz I don’t want to be judged,” she concluded, adding that she’s wishing Majors and his wife, Meagan Good, nothing but the best. “At the end of the day, I’m happy for Meagan. I’m happy for them. And maybe one day we’ll get a chance to put [the interview] out, I’m not sure.”