Porsha Williams’ ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, speaks out after divorce is finalized: ‘I was targeted’

Just days after Porsha Williams opened up in her first interview since her divorce from her husband, Simon Guobadia, which was finalized on June 11, he is sharing his side.

The 61-year-old Nigerian businessman admits he “absolutely” regrets the 14-month-long marriage and feels he was targeted by the 44-year-old reality TV star for financial reasons.

“This felt like a coup. … I was totally blindsided,” he told Page Six, adding that “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star left him in the dark about why she initially filed for divorce in February 2024.

He even claims that attempts to reach out to her family to gain more intel were unsuccessful. When they also left him in the dark he confessed to sending her a text message describing their relationship as a “$5 million rehab project.”

“I was targeted from day one for financial reasons,” he asserted. “When I filed for divorce from my previous ex-wife [‘RHOA’ alum Falynn Guobadia, Williams] was in my DM praying for me. I think I was in a vulnerable position at that time, and I entertained it. So it just kind of snowballed from there.”

He added, “Getting engaged in 30 days … who does that? I was out of my goddamn mind to have done that. Of course, I’m paying dearly for it.”

Williams and Guobadia shocked RHOA fans when they announced their engagement in May 2021. The two later celebrated their nuptials with a wedding in the States and a traditional wedding in Guobadia’s native Nigeria. Reality TV fans got a glimpse of their life and attempts to blend their families in the series, “Porsha Family Matters.”

However, in a recent sitdown with People magazine, the Go Naked Hair founder claims trouble arose for the couple after she discovered more about his legal status as an immigrant from Nigeria. According to her, she met with an immigration attorney to sort out his situation when the advice was given for Guobadia to stop traveling. As he ignored the request, and after one last confrontation on Valentine’s Day about the matter, Williams decided to file for divorce.

In February, Guobadia, who first immigrated to the United States in 1982, was detained for several immigration violations, including bank and credit fraud. He was later deported in early June, just days before their divorce was finalized.

“She never shared her concerns or issues with me before filing for divorce,” he claims. “If you’re married … you discuss issues and say, ‘Hey, if this does not change or something does not happen, this is what might come of it.”

Now, Goubadia takes strong issue with the current settlement that was reached, which sees him paying Williams $40,000 a month in alimony for the length of their marriage, totaling $560,000. Williams also gets their home in Atlanta in the divorce, and he is on the hook for all of the expenses, including the mortgage for up to 36 months. However, if she chooses to stay in the home after that, she would be required to refinance it in her name, and Goubadia would be entitled to receive 50% equity in the home.

He told Page Six he has “1,000%” certainty the decision will be appealed.

“It’s basically what I’ve held from day one about this case when I realized that I was targeted,” he said. “I’ve had prenups in previous relationships, and I’ve honored those prenups without reservation. This time around, I’ve chosen to challenge in court — all the way to the Supreme Court if I have to.”