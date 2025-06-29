Nelly takes dig at Kamala Harris and her ‘white husband’ while defending Trump inauguration performance

Backlash over rapper Nelly’s controversial decision to perform at President Donald Trump‘s inauguration continues to brew amid ongoing social media debate.

The hip-hop star recently discussed the controversy on his new reality show, “We Belong Together,” with his wife Ashanti, and in a recent interview with Hot 97’s “Ebro In The Morning.”

Nelly explained to the radio show that his performance was not about being “pro-Donald Trump” but rather about “respect for office.” According to Miami rapper Trick Daddy, Nelly was purportedly paid $1.5 million for the Trump gig.

Nelly told “Ebro In The Morning” that he “plainly” said publicly, “I don’t agree with everything” regarding Trump, and dismissed the controversy, arguing he did an event with former Vice President Kamala Harris a year before the 2024 election, and “nobody ever brought it up.”

As social media debated Nelly’s comments on a post published on The Shade Room’s Instagram page, Nelly entered the comments section to continue defending his position. In it, he argues that despite the Black community’s anger with him for performing for Trump, he and Snoop Dogg–who also performed at the inauguration–“do more in the community and have been doing for over 20 + years against any of you that are just on here talking trash.”

Nelly explained, “From the black families that we employ to the black children that we help every day and all year through our nonprofits, whether we’re sending kids to schools on scholarships to HBCU or helping young black boys in la “gang central “ with his junior football programs which many players have went on to go to the NFL and live their dreams.”

The rapper also argued that he and Snoop should be seen as “inspiring” as Black men who are married to “beautiful” Black women with Black children. While doing so, Nelly took jabs at Harris, who lost the 2024 presidential election to Trump.

“Some of y’all have a problem with [us] because the “prosecutor who has probably locked up more black men that we’ve helped woman of color with the white husband and white kids Did not win the election,” he wrote.

Nelly emphasized that he “did not campaign” for either Trump or Harris and that his decision to perform for Trump was because “I respect and love our country” and the military.

“It’s my respect for the office meaning any president that calls upon Nelly it would be a honor.. nothing to do with money,” he asserted. “Nothing to do with race but if you wanna make it about race, then let’s goooooooooooooo I find it very interesting.”