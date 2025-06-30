Abby Phillip’s calm response to President Trump’s meltdown goes viral

Sometimes the best response is the shortest response. This weekend, CNN’s Abby Phillip exemplified Michelle Obama’s infamous “when they go low, we go high” mantra in her response to President Donald Trump’s rant about her on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Last Friday, during “CNN Newsnight,” Phillip raised the conversation about tariffs, quoting economist Jason Furman during a bipartisan panel.

“He said, especially when it comes to tariffs, the market is now more confident that Trump will back off if necessary,” said Phillip. “He added in April, I think the fear was that he would just plow ahead no matter what. Now, there is a sense that there are realities that he won’t try to blow past.”

After Phillip noted a stock market rise following the Trump administration’s rollback on the tariffs, which impacted businesses large and small across the country, the President decided to share his thoughts on the journalist and news network.

“Where does CNN get its ‘talent?’” Trump wrote in his tirade. “Just watched someone named Abby Phillip lecture her audience on Tariffs and the economy (which is doing record business!). She has absolutely no idea what she is talking about, strictly 3rd rate. Fortunately, the audience has long ago left CNN, and it will only get WORSE. LOSERS ALL!!!”

To which Phillip responded: “Thank you for watching Mr. President,” on X.

Thank you for watching Mr. President. https://t.co/LtB1QSLaaG — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) June 28, 2025

While some Trump supporters filled the journalist’s replies with more criticism, many social media users applauded Phillip for her graceful response to the President’s belittling comments. Ultimately, whether President Trump loves or hates Phillip’s show on CNN, his tuning in is helping the network’s ratings.

@abbydphillip see what they not about to do is internet bully or come for Abby. BUT keep watching Mr. President you don’t realize it but you are helping all these networks view ships — Dr. Travis L. Stokes, Ed.D. (@TRAVNATION80) June 28, 2025

mind you he knows exactly who you are



7 years ago: “I watch you a lot”pic.twitter.com/XaoEWqBx8E — TheCrown⁷ (@thecrownhome) June 28, 2025