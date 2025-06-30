Tracee Ellis Ross reunites ‘Girlfriends’ for a mini-reunion we’ve all been waiting for

When “Girlfriends,” starring Tracee Ellis Ross, Jill Marie Jones, Golden Brooks, and Persia White, was cancelled abruptly in 2008, viewers were left wanting more. Seventeen years later, fans are still craving a continuation of the series.

This weekend, Ross fulfilled a piece of that craving when she reunited the show’s leading ladies on set for Pattern Beauty’s first-ever brand commercial. The “Girlfriends” cast turned into “Curlfriends” as they stepped into the “Pattern Lounge,” a space serving the perfect hair cocktails for every texture, every style.”

“Back together like we never left. We have something fun to share,” Ross, the Pattern Beauty founder, wrote on Instagram, sharing a heartwarming clip of her, Jones, White, and Brooks reuniting on set. Giggling and squealing like little girls on the playground, it was clear that fans aren’t the only ones who missed seeing the actresses work together.

In a separate post, the brand captioned a behind-the-scenes recap of the mini cast reunion: “Reuniting after 25 years on set was magical. Everyone wanted to belt out that iconic Angie Stone verse, ‘My giiiiiiirlfriends, there through thick and thin….’ And the hair transformations made it even more fun.“

Produced by ATTN: and De La Revolucion/Prettybird and directed by child, the commercial showcases the fullness of Pattern’s product offering to achieve all hair styles. Ross plays an all-knowing, humorous Chief CURLtender (a hair mixologist) in the commercial’s lounge for patrons needing hydration, beauty transformation, and customized product cocktails using Pattern’s bestsellers.

“Hair cocktailing is a common practice in our community – we layer curl gels, creams, oils and more to create a personalized formula that works best for our own hair,” Ross explained in a press release. “At Pattern, our product formulas are made to be mixed without pilling or flaking, so we encourage cocktailing to find what works best for you and your unique texture… We wanted to celebrate the styling rituals with our cast of various textures as well as reunite my ‘Girlfriends’ to show the joy that lives in our shared hair moments.”

Watch the full commercial below: