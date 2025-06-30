Trump administration finds Harvard failed to protect Jewish students, threatens to cut all funding

Harvard University failed to protect Jewish students from harassment, the Trump administration concluded after an investigation, threatening to cut all federal funding from the Ivy League school if it fails to take action.

In a letter sent to Harvard on Monday, a federal task force accuses the university of being a “willful participant” in antisemitic harassment of Jewish students and faculty. It threatens to refer the case to the Justice Department “as soon as possible” unless Harvard comes into compliance.

The finding allows the Trump administration to target a wider pool of Harvard’s federal funding. Already the government has slashed more than $2.6 billion in research grants, but a civil rights violation could jeopardize Harvard’s eligibility to accept federal student aid — meaning students would not be able to use federal loans or grants to attend the university.

“Failure to institute adequate changes immediately will result in the loss of all federal financial resources and continue to affect Harvard’s relationship with the federal government,” officials said in the letter, which was obtained by The Associated Press and first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Harvard said it strongly disagrees with the government findings and is committed to fighting bias.

“Antisemitism is a serious problem and no matter the context, it is unacceptable,” the university said in a statement. “Harvard has taken substantive, proactive steps to address the root causes of antisemitism in its community.”

The finding from the administration is the latest intensification in the White House’s battle with Harvard, which has faced mounting sanctions after rejecting a list of federal demands calling for sweeping changes to campus governance, hiring and admissions.

The Trump administration for months has accused Harvard of tolerating antisemitism on its campus, but a formal finding gives the administration a channel to block Harvard from all or nearly all federal funding — a penalty often referred to as a “death sentence” in higher education.

Federal officials made their case in a 57-page report detailing an investigation by the civil rights office of the Department of Health and Human Services. The agency is among several represented on a federal antisemitism task force.

The government’s investigation largely relied on a campus antisemitism study commissioned by Harvard and released in April. Federal officials cited numerous details from that report, including accounts of Jewish students who said they were spit on and faced chants on campus including “Heil Hitler.”

It focuses heavily on last year’s protests over the Israel-Hamas war. In the letter to Harvard, federal officials said the campus was “overrun by an impermissible, multiweek encampment” that left Jewish and Israeli students fearful and disrupted their studies.

It accuses Harvard of imposing lax and inconsistent discipline against students who participated in the encampment, noting that none was suspended.

Harvard President Alan Garber has acknowledged problems with antisemitism and anti-Muslim bias on campus, but he says Harvard has made strides to fight prejudice. He announced new initiatives in April upon release of the antisemitism study.

“Harvard cannot — and will not — abide bigotry,” Garber wrote at the time.

The Monday letter finds that Harvard violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Such findings have almost always been resolved through voluntary resolutions between schools and the federal government. The Trump administration has taken a much sharper edge than its predecessors, however.

It has been decades since an administration even attempted to strip a school or college of its federal funding over civil rights violations. Trump officials are seeking that outcome in a Justice Department lawsuit against Maine over transgender athletes, and it’s threatening the same action against California.

Trump officials have barraged Harvard with sanctions after it became the first university to defy White House demands addressing accusations of antisemitism and liberal bias. Along with research cuts, the administration has attempted to bar Harvard from hosting foreign students, and President Donald Trump has said the school should lose its tax-exempt status.

Some of the actions have been blocked by courts after Harvard sued, accusing the government of illegal retaliation.

Harvard’s previous funding cuts were carried out under a provision allowing the government to end grants and contracts that no longer align with federal priorities. That strategy is believed to be unprecedented and is being challenged in court. But by invoking a civil rights violation, Harvard has an established path to further penalties.

Trump has railed against Harvard but on June 20 suggested a deal resolving the conflict could be coming soon. In a post on social media, Trump said Harvard has “acted extremely appropriately” during negotiations. He did not elaborate on the terms of a potential resolution.