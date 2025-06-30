A$AP Rocky says he wants a family ‘like the Wayans’—teases gender of he and Rihanna’s third child

A$AP Rocky may have given a major clue into the gender of the third child he is expecting with Rihanna.

The 36-year-old rapper shared what he wants for his growing family while on the “blue” carpet with the 37-year-old singer for the global premiere of the “Smurfs” film in Belgium.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight, “How big is this family gonna get?” Rocky chuckled before he responded, “We’re gonna be like the Wayans family, you know.”

The infamous and hilarious Wayans family famously includes 10 children (Dwayne, Keenan, Diedra, Damon, Kim, Elvira, Nadia, Vonnie, Shawn, and Marlon), many of whom have gone on to have fruitful careers in various lanes of the entertainment industry.

While at the premiere, Rocky added, “Love is beautiful and [growing his family is] just spreading it.”

The “Praise the Lord” rapper was then asked if Rihanna was carrying the girl they’ve been waiting for to which he began to say “it is” before holding up a Smurfette doll and gesturing that the iconic character whom Rihanna voices in the film, is the “girl” he’s referring to. Rihanna was also coy when the gender question came up.

“Let’s see if it’s a Smurfette … it could be a Papa Smurf,” she teased. “Who knows?”

However, she did reveal that no matter what they have, they will continue the family tradition of R names.

“It’s always going to be an R name,” she declared. “That’s the one thing me and Rocky don’t fight over.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who began dating in 2019, announced they were expecting their first child together in January 2022 before welcoming RZA in May of that year. In February 2023, Rihanna announced she was expecting her second child, another son, Riot, with A$AP during a since-gone-viral moment from her Super Bowl halftime performance. The couple welcomed Riot in August 2023.

In May, after much speculation, Rihanna revealed she was expecting their third child during a showstopping rainy photo shoot in New York City hours before she debuted her baby bump on the 2025 Met Gala’s red carpet in a stunning Marc Jacobs skirt suit look.

“I feel a lot better now that I don’t have to suck my stomach in anymore,” she joked to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans while on the red carpet for the Met Gala that Rocky also co-chaired.

She later told Entertainment Tonight, “I’m shockingly feeling okay and not too overwhelmed at the moment. I mean, at first it was kind of like, ‘Ahhh.’”⁠

She also reassured fans that while her third pregnancy may affect “maybe a couple videos,” it shouldn’t get in the way of her long-awaited next album.

She added, “I can sing!”