Who should take over Vogue after Anna Wintour? These 5 Black fashion icons are more than ready

For nearly four decades, Anna Wintour was Vogue. Her presence—a signature bob, a pair of sunglasses, a quiet authority—symbolized not just a magazine, but a global fashion standard. Now, as Wintour shifts focus to her broader roles at Condé Nast and relinquishes some of her day-to-day editorial control of U.S. Vogue, a question echoes: Who’s next?

To some, this may sound like just another high-profile fashion job. But to those who understand the weight of Vogue in the culture—particularly in how it has dictated, co-opted, and occasionally ignored Black cultural influence—this moment feels seismic. Wintour herself hinted at the magnitude of this shift:

“Now, I find that my greatest pleasure is helping the next generation of impassioned editors storm the field with their own ideas, supported by a new, exciting view of what a major media company can be,” she told Vogue staff. “How thrilling it will be to work alongside someone new who will challenge us, inspire us, and make us all think about Vogue in a myriad of original ways.”

And if we’re talking about original ways of thinking, it’s hard not to ask…What if that someone was Black?

Let’s be real: Black culture is the culture. From the streets of Brooklyn to the runways of Paris, our influence echoes through every hemline, hairdo, and headline. So, what would it look like if someone who understands that intrinsically—someone who is that—was the one leading Vogue into its next era? So if Vogue is truly ready for a new chapter, here are just a few Black visionaries who could not only rise to the occasion but redefine it entirely:

Chioma Nnadi

Currently, the head of editorial content at British Vogue, Chioma Nnadi, has already made history as the first Black woman to hold that position. With her background as editor of Vogue.com, she’s one of the few who truly understands both digital and print luxury spaces in the U.S. and abroad—and knows how to bridge them with authenticity and edge. Not to mention how she’s already helped spotlight Black stars like Erykah Badu, Zendaya, SZA, Rihanna, and more in Vogue.

Nikki Ogunnaike

Currently editor-in-chief at Harper’s Bazaar Digital, Nikki Ogunnaike brings a polished, accessible editorial voice that merges pop culture with high fashion. She’s also a familiar face in the media landscape, trusted, respected, and with the range to speak to everyone from the runway elite to your group chat.

Edward Enninful

A fashion icon in his own right, Edward Enninful broke barriers as British Vogue’s first Black and first male editor-in-chief. His vision reshaped the publication, as he actively worked to put Black women to the forefront. With his upcoming transition from that role, the timing would not only be poetic but powerful.

Lindsey Peoples

From leading editorial at New York Magazine’s The Cut to her days leading the editorial team at Teen Vogue to co-founding the Black in Fashion Council, Lindsey Peoples continues to usher in a new era of fashion journalism, one that is rooted in identity and power with clarity and conviction, without sacrificing style. So who better to lead Vogue into a new era?

Kahlana Barfield Brown

Former fashion and beauty editor at InStyle and now a go-to expert across media platforms, Kahlana Barfield Brown knows how to merge high fashion with streetwear, beauty and culture. She’s respected both by industry insiders and audiences, giving her the ability to bring a unique style-savvy fluency to Vogue.

Rajni Jacques

From her time as fashion director at Teen Vogue and Allure to intersecting fashion and technology at Snapchat, Rajni Jacques’ skills allow her to connect creativity, culture, fashion and innovation.