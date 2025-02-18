Edward Enninful launches new global media and entertainment company

After being the first Black editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful announces his new media and entertainment company, EE72.

Haniyah Philogene
Feb 18, 2025
Edward Enninful EE72, EE72, Edward Enninful, Edward Enninful company, Edward Enninful new company, who was the first Black ediotor in chief of British Vogue theGrio.com
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: Edward Enninful attends The Olivier Awards 2024 at The Royal Albert Hall on April 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images For SOLT)

Edward Enninful, the visionary tastemaker responsible for some of the most boundary-pushing moments in fashion and media, is stepping into a bold new chapter with the launch of EE72 —a global media and entertainment company. 

EE72 arrives at a time when the world is demanding more authentic, diverse storytelling. And who better to answer that call than Enninful? With a career defined by breaking boundaries and setting new standards, he’s now bringing that same energy to a company on a mission to produce transformative content, immersive experiences, and innovative products that challenge how we see and connect with the world. 

“EE72 represents a natural progression of the foundation I’ve built my career on,” Enninful said in a press release. “We’re creating a space where creativity transcends boundaries, where diverse voices don’t just exist—they lead. Our mission is to reshape how we see and understand each other, building bridges across cultures and communities.”

theGrio Style Guide: The first-ever Black editor-in-chief of British Vogue is getting a new gig
Also Read:
theGrio Style Guide: The first-ever Black editor-in-chief of British Vogue is getting a new gig

Through strategic partnerships with visionary creators and groundbreaking companies, EE72 hopes to to push storytelling into uncharted territory. To help him lead the charge, Enninful is working with his sister, Akua, who serves as co-founder and CEO, while the former British Vogue lead takes on the role of co-founder and Chief Creative Officer. Together, they’re set to cultivate a brand that isn’t just about aesthetics but about impact—redefining narratives and ensuring representation isn’t just a buzzword, but a standard.

After making history as British Vogue’s first Black editor-in-chief in 2017, Enninful stepped down from his role to serve as the global creative and cultural advisor of Vogue. Now, through EE72, Enninful hopes to disrupt traditional narratives and foster meaningful connections across communities and cultures through empathy, innovation, and “the spirit of authentic storytelling and boundless creativity.” 

“This isn’t just another media company; it’s an entirely new concept where creativity knows no limits, where every voice matters, and where our diverse aspirations are meaningfully reflected in the stories we tell and the lives we lead,” the co-founder captioned his social media announcement. “We’re creating a revolutionary platform for connection, for understanding, and for empathy through the lens of creativity.”

Angel Reese and Gabby Thomas showcase the love between sports and fashion on the cover of Vogue
Also Read:
Angel Reese and Gabby Thomas showcase the love between sports and fashion on the cover of Vogue
Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

A$AP Rocky is found not guilty of firing a handgun at a former friend and avoids years in prison

A$AP Rocky is found not guilty of firing a handgun at a former friend and avoids years in prison

By TheGrio

Trump says some white South Africans are oppressed, could be resettled in the US. They say no thanks

Trump says some white South Africans are oppressed, could be resettled in the US. They say no thanks

By TheGrio

Trump says he’s exploring option to send jailed US criminals to other countries

Trump says he’s exploring option to send jailed US criminals to other countries

By TheGrio

Eminem for President? A Podcaster’s Slim Hope for Democrats

Eminem for President? A Podcaster’s Slim Hope for Democrats

By MovieMaker Magazine

This Dog Was Chained Up and Left to Freeze—Now She’s Waiting for Someone to Love Her!

This Dog Was Chained Up and Left to Freeze—Now She’s Waiting for Someone to Love Her!

By Rocky Kanaka

Trump Rips Meghan Markle When Asked About Deporting Prince Harry

Trump Rips Meghan Markle When Asked About Deporting Prince Harry

By TheMix.net