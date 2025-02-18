Edward Enninful launches new global media and entertainment company

Edward Enninful, the visionary tastemaker responsible for some of the most boundary-pushing moments in fashion and media, is stepping into a bold new chapter with the launch of EE72 —a global media and entertainment company.

EE72 arrives at a time when the world is demanding more authentic, diverse storytelling. And who better to answer that call than Enninful? With a career defined by breaking boundaries and setting new standards, he’s now bringing that same energy to a company on a mission to produce transformative content, immersive experiences, and innovative products that challenge how we see and connect with the world.

“EE72 represents a natural progression of the foundation I’ve built my career on,” Enninful said in a press release. “We’re creating a space where creativity transcends boundaries, where diverse voices don’t just exist—they lead. Our mission is to reshape how we see and understand each other, building bridges across cultures and communities.”

Through strategic partnerships with visionary creators and groundbreaking companies, EE72 hopes to to push storytelling into uncharted territory. To help him lead the charge, Enninful is working with his sister, Akua, who serves as co-founder and CEO, while the former British Vogue lead takes on the role of co-founder and Chief Creative Officer. Together, they’re set to cultivate a brand that isn’t just about aesthetics but about impact—redefining narratives and ensuring representation isn’t just a buzzword, but a standard.

After making history as British Vogue’s first Black editor-in-chief in 2017, Enninful stepped down from his role to serve as the global creative and cultural advisor of Vogue. Now, through EE72, Enninful hopes to disrupt traditional narratives and foster meaningful connections across communities and cultures through empathy, innovation, and “the spirit of authentic storytelling and boundless creativity.”

“This isn’t just another media company; it’s an entirely new concept where creativity knows no limits, where every voice matters, and where our diverse aspirations are meaningfully reflected in the stories we tell and the lives we lead,” the co-founder captioned his social media announcement. “We’re creating a revolutionary platform for connection, for understanding, and for empathy through the lens of creativity.”