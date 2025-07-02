Cassie’s lawyer praises her ‘unquestionable strength’ and ‘exemplary courage’ in reaction to Diddy verdict

Casandra “Cassie” Ventura-Fine’s attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, shared his reaction to the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial verdict. Today, Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution but not guilty of more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

During the trial, Ventura served as one of the key witnesses, sharing detailed testimonies of the abuse she faced during her relationship with the Bad Boy mogul. In a statement shared with the media, Wigdor applauded his client’s strength and courage to take the stand and share her testimony.

“This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023,” the attorney said, per Variety. “Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution.”

As Wigdor noted, in November 2023, Ventura kickstarted a wave of alleged victims coming forward when she filed a lawsuit alleging sexual, physical, and emotional abuse throughout their on-and-off relationship. Though Combs and Ventura settled the lawsuit 24 hours after its filing, a video of the rapper physically assaulting the singer in a hotel hallway surfaced in May 2024.

“By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice,” Wigdor continued. “We must repeat–with no reservation–that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial. She displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion. This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors.”

At the conclusion of the trial, Combs was convicted of a prostitution-related offense but acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges which could have put one of hip-hop’s most celebrated figures behind bars for life. However, the jury’s mixed verdict could still send Combs to prison for up to 10 years.