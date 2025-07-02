Christian Combs, 50 Cent, Aubrey O’Day and more react to Diddy trial verdict

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ verdict sparked mixed reactions in the courtroom and on social media. Today, the jury found Combs guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, each carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. As Combs awaits the judge’s decision about being released on bail ahead of sentencing, the Bad Boy mogul and his family were seen celebrating his acquittal from the case’s more severe charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

No longer facing the possibility of life in prison, Combs reportedly dropped to his knees in the courtroom after the verdict reading. Outside the courtroom, Combs’ supporters celebrated by spraying baby oil on each other. Meanwhile, his son Christian Combs was spotted dancing and doing push-ups outside the courthouse.

Online stars like Boosie BadAzz, 50 Cent, Aubrey O’Day, Jemele Hill, and more shared their reactions to the bombshell verdict.

Aubrey O’Day

Former Danity Kane star Aubrey O’ Day shared her live reaction to the verdict on her Instagram story: “Oh my god. Not guilty on Cassie, not guilty on RICO. No way Jane is going to be guilty. Oh, this makes me physically ill. Cassie probably feels so horrible. I’m gonna vomit.”

“I’m still unpacking the magnitude of it all. The cultural weight of this decision is immeasurable. It is heartbreaking to witness how many lives have been impacted by their experience with Sean Combs –only for those stories to fall short in the eyes of the jury,” she continued in a separate Instagram story post. “Let’s be clear: the courtroom operates by the law, but that DOES NOT mean it delivers justice.”

Dawn Richard

Unlike O’Day, Dawn Richard, who filed a lawsuit against Combs for sexual assault and battery, released a statement through her lawyer, Lisa Bloom.

“Today’s split verdict is a disappointment, but the criminal charges are different than the civil claims we filed and have been fighting against Sean Combs,” the statement read, per Daily News.

Jemele Hill

On X, Hill called out the “cringe-worthy” reactions to the verdict before sharing clips of the baby oil celebrations outside the courtroom on Instagram.