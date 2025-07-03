Meghan Markle’s new rosé sold out in less than an hour — and she’s just getting started

Raise a glass to our girl, Meghan.

On Tuesday, July 1, the Duchess of Sussex finally launched her brand’s first wine product, a Napa Valley rosé that was available at Wine.AsEver.com and priced at $30 per bottle, $90 for a set of three, $159 for half cases and $300 for full cases before it sold out in under an hour.

Described as “a delicately balanced rosé with soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality, and a lasting finish,” the rosé had been in the works since before her brand officially launched with gourmet food items in April. But don’t worry—per the brand, a Méthode Champenoise Napa Valley sparkling wine, along with others, is planned for the near future.

While Meghan has not noted the significance of the timing of the first drop, the wine’s launch date of July 1 holds a lot of significance for both Meghan and Prince Harry as it marks both what would have been Princess Diana’s 64th birthday and the day in 2016 when the couple first started speaking according to his memoir “Spare.”

Before it was officially up for grabs, the Napa Valley rosé was announced during a June 20 restock of As Ever. The Duchess of Sussex refreshed inventory for the lifestyle line she originally launched in April, which also sold out within hours.

“We spent so much time making sure we had so much more inventory, that’s why we took the time, and you guys are doing it again,” the Duchess of Sussex said in a video on her Instagram Stories, per People. “We’re nearly sold out on everything, and I can’t believe it.”

While the June 20 restock saw the return of herbal teas, crepe baking mix, shortbread cookie mix, and her viral flower sprinkles, it also introduced two new items — an apricot spread and orange blossom honey.

In launching the As Ever brand earlier this year, Markle opened up about the venture and how she doesn’t see herself as an influencer.

“I see myself as an entrepreneur and a female founder,” she said, “and if the brand ends up influential, then that’s great.”