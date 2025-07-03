Naomi Osaka honors daughter’s birthday after Wimbledon victory: ‘Happy Shai Day’

Naomi Osaka and her daughter must be celebrating big time.

The 27-year-old professional tennis player celebrated winning a second-round match against Katerina Siniakova at Wimbledon on Wednesday, July 2, by dedicating the big win to her daughter, Shai, for her second birthday.

“Happy Shai Day,” the 4-time Grand Slam winner captioned a video clip of the moment on the court.

The win also marked the first time she’s won back-to-back matches at Wimbledon since 2018. The mother of one took to her Threads to further gush about her daughter.

“My big girl is 2 years old 🥹 I can’t believe it!” she wrote.

After announcing she was expecting with her now ex-partner, rapper Cordae, in January 2023, the tennis phenom welcomed Shai in July 2023. Since welcoming her, the young mother, who had already established herself as a mental health advocate, has not shied away from opening up about the balancing act between motherhood and her demanding career on the court. Whether it’s discussing postpartum weight loss or the determination to get back on the court, she has been candid during the early stages of motherhood.

“Moms are superheroes,” she told InStyle Magazine months after giving birth. “But they’re also people.”

“I’ve stepped away from tennis before,” she added, “but this time, it was the longest duration of my life. And I think it kind of gave me a perspective like, ‘Hey, you’re not going to play tennis forever. And you kind of have to cherish the years that you can play.’ I do want to be a good role model for Shai, and I want her to see that this was an important chapter in my life.”

Osaka has also credited Shai with being among her biggest sources of inspiration. During an ad campaign advocating for paid family leave, Osaka noted how so many parents are told children will “be a barrier” to their goals.

However, she said, “I have discovered that Shai is my ultimate motivator; she makes me want to achieve greatness.”