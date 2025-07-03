Shonda Rhimes’ ‘The Residence’ canceled after 1 season on Netflix

This week, Netflix announced a series of cancellations, including Shonda Rhimes’ latest mystery production, “The Residence.” Starring Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp, the “greatest detective in the world,” the show follows the detective as she investigates a murder during a state dinner at the White House.

Bringing a quirky, funny take to the genre, the Shondaland production quickly became a hit among viewers. Despite debuting in the second slot for the streaming platform’s “TV Top 10” list and receiving an 85% Rotten Tomatoes score, the streaming network ultimately decided to nix the show.

“Deadline,” which first reported the series cancellation, said the show’s high budget made renewal discussions tough. From its elaborate production design, which included one of the largest re-creations of the White House, to the star-studded cast, “The Residence” was an expensive project.

While fans will no longer see Detective Cupp, they can find solace in knowing that the series was built as an anthology, so fans weren’t left with any painful cliffhangers.