Wendy Williams steps out looking better than ever amid ongoing guardianship battle

Sick and shut in, who? Certainly not Wendy Williams.

The 60-year-old former talk show host was spotted this week at Columbia University looking back in action and better than ever alongside her friend and designer, Mel Maxi.

In a video captured by TMZ, Williams praises Maxi for having designed her stylish monochromatic look that featured black shorts with a white patterned jacket.

“This is amazing, okay. This is totally designed by [Mel Maxi] with the exception of my sneakers,” she told the outlet. “He did this specifically for me… I don’t know if you can see this, but this is really hand-done. That’s what he does for a living. I’ve known him for a very long time. He’s been doing clothing for me for a very long time.”

She went on to explain that Maxi was there to lead a lecture, and she was there in support, dressed in his duds.

The rare sighting arrives after months and months of drama for the TV personality who has been living under a legal guardianship following the diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and aphasia in 2023. Since at least January, Williams has been attempting to end her guardianship, which her health advocate claims she asked for without realizing how strict it would be.

Her cognitive ability was questioned after Wells Fargo froze her accounts following suspicious activity.

“She wanted to make sure nobody’s in her money, and she would be fine,” Ginalisa Monterroso said. “She kind of felt like, ‘Hey, I have the court. They’re going to assign me a money person. I’m going to be good.’ In no way did she think that her whole life was going to be taken away from her.”

In January, Williams called into “The Breakfast Club” morning show to appeal to the public for help in getting more attention to her situation.

“I am not cognitively impaired. But I feel like I am in prison,” she stressed at the time as she described the memory care facility she claims she was forced to move to.

Since then, and after repeated claims from Williams that she wasn’t cognitively impaired, she was hospitalized and reportedly received a new evaluation. If she wins her freedom, Wendy hopes to stay in New York, return to her talk show, and even get back on the dating scene.