New documentary honors trailblazing Black actress Juanita Moore’s overlooked legacy

Juanita Moore is finally getting her flowers.

A new documentary, A Star Without a Star, tells the story of the legendary actress whose groundbreaking career in Hollywood helped pave the way for generations of Black performers, despite never receiving the full recognition she deserved.

Now available on DVD and all digital/VOD platforms via Freestyle Digital Media (the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group), the documentary is directed by actor and filmmaker Kirk E. Kelleykahn, who also happens to be Moore’s grandson.

“My directorial mission with A Star Without a Star is to challenge the longstanding biases in Hollywood, particularly towards actors and actresses whose performances have made a profound impact, shifting perceptions through their characters,” Kelleykahn said in a statement. “It sheds light on the power of storytelling to open eyes to the harsh realities of racism.”

Kelleykahn’s other acting and film projects, include “Recession Proof,” “Rain Beau’s End,” and “Live by Night”. He is also earned the title Producer of the Year at the NAACP Theater Awards.

Juanita Moore (right) as seen in “A Star Without A Star.”

The film weaves together interviews, archival footage, and personal stories to highlight Moore’s prolific career and the grassroots efforts to secure her a long-overdue star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Featuring appearances by Sidney Poitier, Susan Kohner, Louise Fletcher, and Moore herself, the film serves as both a love letter and a call to action.

Born in 1914 in Greenwood, Mississippi, Moore was a Hollywood pioneer who began her career in the 1940s and broke barriers in an industry that routinely sidelined Black talent. Her most iconic role was as Annie Johnson in the 1959 film Imitation of Life, which earned her an Academy Award nomination, making her only the fifth Black actor ever nominated at the time.

Juanita Moore embodied Old Hollywood glamour. (Courtesy of “A Star Without A Star”)

Over the span of her career, Moore appeared in more than 70 films and became a mentor to countless Black artists in entertainment, known for her generosity, grace, and unwavering belief in the power of storytelling.

“This powerful work aims to change how we see history, offering respect and recognition to those who truly deserve it,” said Kelleykahn. “The documentary also serves to give overdue recognition to those celebrities who, despite their lasting influence, were denied acknowledgment on the Walk of Fame for decades.”

Watch the trailer for A Star Without a Star below and stream the documentary now on digital platforms.