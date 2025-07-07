Governor Wes Moore and First Lady Dawn Moore celebrate their ‘special’ 18th wedding anniversary at Essence Fest

Governor Wes Moore and First Lady Dawn Moore, radiated joy as they celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary while attending the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture this weekend.

The Maryland Governor, who was a guest speaker on the panel “Power, Policy, and Possibility: A Conversation with the First Family of Maryland” on Sunday, July 6, also has plenty to be excited about in his state. His appearance at Essence Fest follows a month in Maryland that saw significant inroads made towards closing the racial wealth gap and more.

“In our state, we believe in Black culture, we believe in Black history, we believe in uplifting Black families, and we’re unapologetic about it,” he told theGrio while at Essence Fest.

When asked about his thoughts on the recent buzz his state has received as it is continually ranked among the best places for Black families to live, he said, “It tracks.”

“When I’m watching, you know, places like, Columbia and so many other places in Maryland, which are being ranked some of the best places for people to be able to raise their families and for Black families to be able to exist, it tracks, because it’s something that we prioritize,” he continued.

In June, the Governor’s office announced the Maryland Community Investment Venture Fund at Johns Hopkins University, enabling Black entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs of color to access capital vital for growing their businesses. The month also saw the kickstart of Maryland’s UPLIFT program, which aims to raise property values in divested neighborhoods, $4 million in funding to Upper Marlboro to increase job opportunities, and the first round of funding to bolster communities shut out by exclusionary practices.

“I believe Maryland is the best place to be able to actually have a dream and know that you are going to have a total infrastructure that’s going to support you in the way that you’re actually uplifting it,” he said.

He added, “No matter what your ambition is for you or your family, I just think that Maryland is focusing on creating real pathways for people to be able to achieve exactly that.”

Moore and Dawn spoke more broadly about closing the wealth gap during their panel on Sunday, in addition to leading during a time of great polarization and sharing a glimpse into their lives and how they balance their family with public service.

While discussing his time at the festival with theGrio he said that while he was excited to take in New Orleans and the festival, he was most thrilled to be celebrating his anniversary with his wife over the weekend.

“I love the fact that we can celebrate our anniversary with Essence, with the folks. I mean, it’s a really beautiful thing for us,’ he told theGrio. “This is going to be a really special anniversary.”

During the festival, Dawn also shared her excitement for the weekend.

“I always say my husband is a promise keeper,” First Lady Moore revealed. “He said, ‘I’m going to take you to ESSENCE Fest.’ So he got us here this week, and it is a perfect time because it is our anniversary, as he said. And so we’re looking forward to the culture, to all of the Black excellence, and to all of the beautiful people.”

On Instagram, the First Lady shared a clip of the couple running into Tyrese behind the scenes, who serenaded them for their anniversary.

“Couldn’t imagine a better way to wrap up our anniversary than a panel at [Essence Fest] with [Abby Phillip] AND a surprise appearance by Tyrese,” she wrote in the caption.

After 18 years of marriage, two children, and one governorship later, Moore’s marriage advice is simple: “Never forget who you were before you got here.”

“A lot of people, you know, once a new job enters the equation, or when kids enter the equation, or other family things enter into the equation, governorships, that sometimes you can find yourself kind of drifting apart because you’re trying to adapt to this new world,” he explained.

He added that there’s no guarantee a couple won’t experience doubts in their new or evolving world because, “you absolutely will.”

“But, make time to remember what you were before you got here,” he continued. “And I think if you can do that, if you can really make sure you’re always saying, like, ‘I’m going to protect my peace,’ and ‘I’m gonna protect our pathway,’ … You’ll make sure that no matter how much the world continues to adjust, that y’all will never change.”