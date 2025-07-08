Carnival Cruise’s new rules spark backlash: Black travelers ask if they’re being targeted—company says no

Is Carnival Cruise, once synonymous with the word “party,” toning it down? Recent cruisers seem to think so.

The cruise liner is addressing the backlash it’s receiving after announcing a new set of rules and regulations that many have accused of being anti-fun at best and anti-Black at worst.

Among the notorious cruise line’s new “Have fun. Be Safe.” guidelines are bans on specifically non-electric handheld fans on dance floors, along with drinks, children under 18 in public areas after 1 am unless accompanied by an adult or at a designated teen event, Bluetooth speakers, loud music, cannabis, smoking, and more. Meanwhile, recent cruisers with the cruise line have begun to complain on social media about what they claim is an unofficial ban on rap and hip hop music.

While it’s true that a wide swath of the rules have always been firmly in place, the reaffirming of them at a time when more and more Black line dances requiring the “clack, clack, clack” of a handheld fan take over dancefloors is interesting timing to say the least.

In a statement to the Daily Dot, a Carnival spokesperson denied that the brand has any explicit bans on genres of music.

“Our DJs play a wide variety of music, including hip-hop,” they said.

While speaking to Parade, Matt Lupoli, Senior Manager of Public Relations at Carnival Cruise Line, said, “Unfortunately, certain media outlets have blown this matter out of proportion.”

Carnival Cruise Line has developed a reputation not just as a party ship or budget-friendly cruise line but as a cruise line where unsavory shenanigans, including theft and fights, can sometimes go down.

Black patrons aren’t standing idle as the new rule enforcement gets underway. Many online have been calling out the brand and even going as far as canceling their upcoming trips with the cruise line.

“When people book Carnival, they know what they’re booking,” said TikTok user @Kiarajaxn, who said she recently canceled a cruise she and her friends had planned a 30th birthday celebration. “They know they are booking a ‘turn up’ cruise. Period. Everybody on there is looking to have a good time, party, and have fun.”