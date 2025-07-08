Princess Tiana’s story comes to life in new traveling Disney exhibit, launched at exclusive brunch during Essence Festival

Princess Tiana is taking the show on the road.

During a special brunch event tied to the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture at the historic family-owned and operated Dooky Chase’s Restaurant in New Orleans, Disney Parks and Disney Imagineering unveiled “Tiana’s Joyful Celebration,” a new traveling exhibit.

Featuring interactive, multi-sensory experiences inspired by the people and culture of New Orleans, the new exhibit intends to expand on Tiana’s groundbreaking story, first brought to life in Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog.” The immersive exhibition, which also builds on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride, will launch at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis on March 7, 2026, before traveling to 12 other cities around the country starting in 2027. Essence Fest attendees also got a sneak peek of what they could expect if they visited Disney’s extremely popular activation at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

“We want people who may not know her to get to know this beautiful princess who is full of strength and vigor and pride and joy,” said Carmen Smith, senior vice president of creative development, product content, and inclusive strategies for Disney Parks.

Before the unveiling of the exhibition’s renderings and before brunch was served, the event kicked off with trays of mimosas, a lively DJ set, and none other than Princess Tiana herself, who entered the room as “Who’s That Girl,” by Eve appropriately played. She made an appearance to greet guests and take photos. There was nary one child in the room, and yet there was a sea of smiles set between bedazzled Mickey ears.

CARMEN SMITH (SVP WDI/DCP CREATIVE DEVELOPMENT, DISNEY EXPERIENCES), STELLA CHASE REESE (OWNER, DOOKY CHASE’S RESTAURANT), JENNIFER PACE ROBINSON (PRESIDENT & CEO, TCMI) unveiling “Tiana’s Joyful Celebration.” (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Brunch began with gumbo, before shrimp and grits, biscuits, scrambled eggs, potatoes, and more New Orleans standards arrived. The shareable plates were nearly cleaned as quickly as they had been set out in the elegant red dining room.

The guests, who all gathered by 11 a.m., all dressed in shades of green, consisted of local notables, historians, museum curators, influencers, media, celebrities, authors, Disney stars, including actor Jason Weaver, and more.

Members of the Chase family, including Stella Chase Reese, daughter of Leah Chase, who strode in dancing with an umbrella, and Leah’s grandson Edgar Dook Chase IV, were also on hand. Edgar treated attendees to a cooking demonstration of shrimp and grits and broke down the holy trinity of New Orleans cooking for the less acquainted, which involves onion, celery, and green bell pepper. He also introduced the crowd to another crucial element known as The Pope: garlic.

“We certainly use a lot of The Pope here in this restaurant,” he quipped.

Edgar also shared that on July 17, he will be starring as a judge on the upcoming season of the Food Network’s “Family Recipe Showdown” alongside actress Octavia Spencer.

“It’s a story about families coming together and sharing their recipes,” he explained.

STELLA CHASE REESE (OWNER, DOOKY CHASE’SRESTAURANT), JENNIFER PACE ROBINSON (PRESIDENT & CEO, TCMI), EZRA BURDIX (VICE CHAIR, BOARD OF TRUSTEES AND ADVISORS, TCMI), RENITA HUNT (SR MGR, INCLUSIVE STRATEGIES, DCP) at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Disney/Skip Bolen)

Edgar knows quite a lot about family recipes. Dooky Chase’s, originally founded in 1941 and turned into a sit-down creole gem by the Chase family’s daughter-in-law, Leah, remains an institution to this day. Now being operated by a fourth generation of Chases, the establishment is steeped in history, including visits from Martin Luther King Jr., Thurgood Marshall, and others during the Civil Rights era.

Dooky Chase’s, named after the original Edgar “Dooky” Chase, not only parallels Tiana’s own restaurant ambitions in the animated film, but the Chase family served as advisors on both Tiana’s ride (the second most popular ride at Disney World) and the exhibition. The brunch served as a homecoming event for Tiana, bookended by dance parties and filled with joy.