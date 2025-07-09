Army veteran, father of four dies after being swept away by Texas floodwaters

As more is learned about the devastation and loss caused by flash flooding in the Texas Hill Country, one family is sharing about a father of four who they believe was swept away from his car in the floodwaters.

On Monday, July 7, officials confirmed the body of 57-year-old William Govaniavic Venus was found in Burnet County, People magazine reported.

According to Venus’ son, 34-year-old William Venus Jr., he was a father to four adult children, three sons and a daughter, and served in the Army for over 30 years.

Before retiring in 2017, his tours of duty included Desert Storm and operations in Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, and Afghanistan. According to People, during his career, he earned several awards, including three Bronze Stars.

His son, who told the outlet his father “was a hero,” also said, “He was a servant to whatever community he found himself in.

He added, “It didn’t matter where he was.”

The younger Venus suspects his father, who earned a living delivering medicine, may have been on the job when the floodwaters struck in the wee hours of Friday, July 4. According to authorities, he was found a quarter mile from his car.

On the day his body was found, Venus Jr. shared a photo of his father on Facebook in a post asking for help finding him as he headed from his home in Maryland to Texas. The post was shared over 6,000 times. He told the publication he received an outpouring from many who used to work with his father.

In a follow-up post, he provided an update.

“Update from his son: He was found deceased after being struck in the head by a piece of debris while in a tree,” the update explained.

Speaking to People magazine, Venus Jr. said, “God would have been better off taking me because he had a whole lot more work he could have done in this world.”

Venus is one of over 100 people to die in the floods that have stretched from the surging Guadalupe River across several counties in the south-central region of Texas. Among the hardest hit areas was Kerr County, where the floodwaters left a summer camp in progress devastated and claimed the lives of 27 campers. Over 160 remain missing.