Phaedra Parks has political dreams and ambitions—here are some other stars who took the leap into politics

Phaedra Parks’ dreams go beyond the scope of reality TV. During a recent appearance on “The View,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “Married to Medicine” star revealed she once dreamed of pursuing a career in politics.

“My favorite thing is politics,” Parks told the hosts. “I always thought I was going to be the insurance commissioner because Geico put me through undergrad and law school. So, I just knew I was going to be the insurance commissioner.”

“Obviously, that didn’t happen. But I love politics. That’s why I love this show. And when you see stuff like the Big Beautiful Bill and Medicaid and all these things that affect the most vulnerable in our society being passed, I feel like I almost have a duty at some point to, you know seek office,” she continued.

Now, Parks, who has experience in entertainment and intellectual property law, funeral and undertaking services, and more, is not the first reality star to be interested in politics. As previously reported by theGrio, Dr. Heavenly Kimes from “Married to Medicine” recently announced her democratic campaign for Georgia State Representative.

Interestingly enough, there is a pipeline from the entertainment industry to politics. Beyond President Donald Trump, who previously hosted the reality competition, “The Apprentice,” many Black actresses, musicians, and athletes have attempted a pivot into politics. Here are a few of those individuals.

Stacey Dash

(Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Despite a tenuous relationship with the Black community, “Clueless” actress Stacey Dash ran for election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 44th Congressional District in 2018 but lost in the primary.

Herschel Walker

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

From the NFL to Olympic bobsledding, Herschel Walker had an extensive career as an athlete before entering the 2022 Georgia Senate race with President Trump’s support, losing in the general election to current U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock.

Wyclef Jean

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Internationally, Fugees alum Wyclef Jean attempted to enter the 2010 presidential race in Haiti, but was ultimately disqualified for not meeting residency requirements.

Luther Campbell a.k.a. Uncle Luke

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Florida rapper and member of the hip-hop group “2 Live Crew,” Uncle Luke (born Luther Campbell), ran for mayor of Miami-Dade County in 2011.

Killer Mike

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Michael Render, a.k.a Killer Mike, declared his campaign for office in Georgia’s 55th district. However, his bid only lasted five hours as he did not fill out the necessary paperwork for him to be considered as a write-in candidate, per CNN.

Scarface (Brad Jordan)

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for UrbanDaddy)

In 2019, the rapper and member of The Geto Boys ran for a seat on the Houston City Council. He ultimately lost his bid to local educator Carolyn Evans-Shabazz.