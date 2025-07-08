Dr. Heavenly Kimes from ‘Married to Medicine’ is running to be a Georgia state representative

From reality television to political office? Dr. Heavenly Kimes is using her knowledge and experience as a mother, dentist, entrepreneur, and community advocate to bring change to Georgia politics—or at least that’s her goal. This week, Kimes, who fans know as Dr. Heavenly on Bravo’s “Married to Medicine,” announced her plans to run on the Democratic ticket for Georgia State Representative in District 93.

“I’ve spent my life helping people build confidence, start businesses, and take control of their futures,” Kimes said, per People magazine. “Now I’m bringing that same passion to the State Capitol. District 93 deserves someone who’s not just talking, but doing.”

Kimes’ campaign centers on five key issues she’s passionate about after years of working with patients: healthcare access, economic prosperity, education reform, and small business support. To help her manage her political journey, Kimes has hired fellow “Married to Medicine” co-star, Quad Webb, as her campaign manager.

“Our people deserve real representation, someone who understands both the struggles and the solutions,” she explained. “I’m not a career politician. I’m a mom, a doctor, a business owner — and I’m not afraid to stand up for what I believe in. I’m running to serve, and I’m ready to work.”

The “Married to Medicine” star plans to kick off her campaign today with a rally outside the Georgia State Capitol in downtown Atlanta at 5 p.m. While her candidacy may come as a surprise to some viewers, she would not be the first Bravo star to run for office. In 2021, “Real Housewives of New York City” friend of the cast Barbara Kavovit ran for NYC mayor. Meanwhile, former “Southern Charm” cast member Thomas Ravenel announced his plans to enter the race for Governor of South Carolina in 2026. And most famously, President Donald Trump hosted and executive produced the reality series “The Apprentice.”

While filming for season 12 of “Married to Medicine” has started, only time will tell if the show plans to show Dr. Heavenly’s campaign for office.

“This is bigger than me — it’s about US. Our families. Our businesses. Our health. Our future. And yes, I’m bringing that same bold energy from “Married to Medicine” straight to the State Capitol,” Kimes captioned an Instagram post about the news. “Let’s show Georgia what real leadership looks like — from a woman who’s BUILT something, EMPLOYS people, and knows what it takes to fight for the community.

To learn more about her campaign, visit: drheavenlyforgeorgia.com