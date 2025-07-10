Red Lobster CEO addresses the viral seafood boil controversy and announces updates 

If you have had anything to say about Red Lobster’s new and now-viral seafood boils, the seafood chain’s CEO, Damola Adamolekun, heard you loud and clear.

On Wednesday, July 9, after a frenzy of online discussion, the 36-year-old CEO announced that major updates to the seafood boils initially rolled out as part of Red Lobster’s refreshed summer menu have arrived.

“We dropped our new seafood boils, and you guys really, really, really showed up,” he began in a video uploaded on the company’s TikTok. “We appreciate all the love and all the excitement. Also, we heard you in the comments.”

He continued, “You want even more heat, you want even more flavors. So we’re turning it up with your choice of original spicy and extra spicy.”

After noting he personally would be opting for the extra spicy, he said other flavors will also include parmesan and, DMV hive, can rest assured, Old Bay. There will also be an option to add sausage.

“We’ve got you,” Adamolekun reassured. “You can do it all now at Red Lobster.”

He concluded by praising Red Lobster’s team of servers, managers, chefs, and operators for making these changes in “just one week.”

“Stay hungry, keep commenting and we’ll keep cracking,” he said.

In June, Red Lobster announced a wide range of changes, including a revamped menu featuring two seafood boils: the Mariner’s Boil, inspired by New England seafood and featuring a Main lobster tail, snow crab legs, a dozen shrimp, red potatoes, and corn starting at $45, and the slightly smaller Sailor’s Boil, based on a more traditional Southern style and featuring shrimp, smoked sausage, potatoes, and corn for $24.

Right away, the menu items went viral. Within days of the announcement, they began to sell out at various locations as reviews took over social media feeds. Among the excitement was some harsh critiques by foodies and fans of the popular seafood standard.

Seafood boils, popular in Louisiana, the Carolinas, and Maryland in particular, are already hotly debated regionally, so the feedback was hardly surprising. While most praised the seafood chain for finally adding the seafood classic to its menu, many called out the dishes for lackluster flavorings and small portions, leaving much to be desired.

Adamolekun’s seafood boil update announcement has been met with the same level of enthusiasm. In just under 24 hours, posts on TikTok and Instagram have garnered tens of thousands of likes, comments, and shares.

“Wow! This is how you listen and implement. Impressive! You must be speaking with Baltimore customers for that Old Bay option,” wrote a user on Instagram.

Another commented, “A CEO who listens, I will be back.”

Old Bay itself even weighed-in by adding, “Didn’t think it could get even better but here we are.”

Given how quickly the new CEO has made an impression and implemented brand-saving changes after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2024, others are musing about leadership in other corners of life.

“Now if someone like this can lead the country,” wrote one user.