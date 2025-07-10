Insurance company apologizes and drops case against Sunny Hostin’s husband, Dr. Manny Hostin

When American Transit, an insurance company, accused Sunny Hostin’s husband, Dr. Emmanuel “Manny” Hostin, an orthopedic surgeon, of committing insurance fraud, “The View” co-host called it a “frivolous civil lawsuit.” Now that the insurer has withdrawn its claims against Dr. Hostin, she says: “When you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes.”

In January 2025, Page Six reported that American Transit accused Dr. Hostin and 200 other doctors of fraudulently making insurance claims to receive kickbacks, which refers to illegal payments in a corruption scheme. After the insurer filed what was reportedly one of the largest RICO cases ever filed in New York, the Hostins’ legal team threatened to countersue for $5 million if the company did not withdraw its claim and release an apology.

“American Transit is harassing me and my family in a frantic attempt to not pay its bills. Our family will not be intimidated and harassed. We remain unbowed,” Sunny Hostin said in a statement at the time.

This week, American Transit formally withdrew its claim and agreed to pay Dr. Hostin for the invoices he submitted to the insurer.

“Dr. Hostin was named primarily because he holds a small share of a surgical center that was involved in the dispute,” American Transit said in a statement. “After further discussions with Dr. Hostin and his attorneys and investigation by ATIC, ATIC has voluntarily withdrawn the suit against Dr. Hostin, and dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice.”

“Furthermore, ATIC deeply regrets any public speculation against Dr. Emmanuel Hostin, his wife, Sunny Hostin, or his children, which may have resulted from the lawsuit,” the statement concluded.

For Hostin, the conclusion of this legal battle was simply a reflection of American Transit earning a Phd degree from “FAFO” (F** Around and Find Out) University.