Angel Reese shuts down RGIII’s claim about her ‘inner circle’ and Caitlin Clark: ‘Nastyyyy work’

Angel Reese and her mama aren’t sitting on the sidelines while rumors persist.

On Thursday, July 10, the 23-year-old WNBA star took to the platform X to publicly challenge Robert Griffin III’s claims that she “hates” rival WNBA player Caitlin Clark.

“Lying on this app when everybody know the first and last name of everybody in my circle for clout is nastyyyy work,” she wrote.

While the Chicago Sky forward didn’t name him, the post on X arrives after RGIII went on a lengthy rant on the same platform, claiming to have inside knowledge of her beef with Clark. The posts began in defense of Reese in response to a racist meme depicting her “NBA 2K26: WNBA Edition” cover as a monkey.

“Alright. This has got to stop. There is no place for racism in this world,” Griffin wrote Thursday on X, which included an image of the offensive meme. “Whether you like a player or not. Angel Reese should never be called or depicted as a Monkey. I have been quiet on the Angel Reese front because she shared a video that aided in my wife, kids, family and friends receiving death threats, threats of physical harm to my family and friends and threats of sexual violence to my children on social media and beyond. That will never be okay with me.”

“I never attacked her or her family when I stated and backed up with clear basketball evidence that Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark. It’s sports. Everybody won’t like each other,” he continued. “People in Angel’s inner circle called me and told me I was right and Angel Reese has grown to hate Caitlin Clark because of the media always asking her about Caitlin and being constantly compared to her. Some people made it about race, but I never did and never will. Instead of becoming the villain in anyone’s story, I decided to just not.”

Reese’s mom, Ange Webb Reesel, also chimed in to deny RGIII’s claims, further noting that the feud, which has been the narrative around them since college, is media/fan-made up.

“Man stop with the [lies],” Reese’s mom wrote Thursday on X in a reply to Griffin. “My daughter’s ‘circle’ is so small & tight so I’d be interested 2 know who called U Whomever U say ‘called’ U is not in her circle 2 speak on her feelings towards a media/fandom made up beef. Just stay on that side bc the doors are closed over here.”

Clark, the Fever’s No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, and Reese, who was drafted seventh to the Sky that same year, have maintained that even after the media and fans have pitted them against one another, they have no beef.