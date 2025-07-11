‘It wasn’t [nothing] they could do about it’: Doechii reflects on bold BET speech condemning ICE raids

Doechii is intentional about how she uses her platform. Last month, the rapper went viral for condemning the Trump administration’s ICE raids and response to protests while accepting the award for “Best Female Hip Hop Artist “at the 2025 BET Awards. In a recent interview with British Vogue, the rapper remained equally as unapologetic about her decision to speak out on stage.

“I’m not that desensitised, and it felt right,” she told the outlet. “I felt like I needed to use that moment, and they were live, so it wasn’t s— they could do about it.”

As the BET Awards took place in Los Angeles on June 9, just blocks away, protesters were flooding the streets in response to the immigration crackdowns that were taking place across the city. In addition to thanking her team, Doechii took a moment to acknowledge what was happening outside the building.

“I do wanna address what’s happening right now outside of the building,” she told the audience at the time. “There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order. Trump is using military force to stop a protest. And I want y’all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us.”

Doechii recalled the moments that led up to that moment. Twenty-four hours before the BET Awards, the Florida rapper remembered learning about the protests in LA, curfew enforcement, National Guard deployment, and seeing footage of protesters being pepper-sprayed. Similarly, upon her arrival on the red carpet, she remembered hearing protesters shouting for human rights and common decency across the street—a reality she could not ignore.

“What type of government is that?” she continued in her speech. “People are being swept up and torn from their families, and I feel it’s my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak up for all oppressed people: for Black people, for Latino people, for trans people, for the people in Gaza. We all deserve to live in hope and not in fear, and I hope we stand together, my brothers and my sisters, against hate and we protest against it.”

Whether through music or her platform, Doechii is not afraid to advocate for what’s right.