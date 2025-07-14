Ciara and Russell Wilson are behind another proposal—this time Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell

If you’re a professional athlete thinking about putting a ring on an R&B singer, you may want to call Ciara and Russell Wilson. The couple has assisted in yet another celebrity engagement.

On Friday, July 11, Coco Jones revealed that after two years of dating, she and NBA player Donovan Mitchell are officially engaged in an Instagram post that included a photo of the two kissing at sunset with her new bling shimmering in the light.

The 28-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player also shared a video of their tropical poolside proposal, which showed, from an aerial view, the moment he got down on one knee and popped the big question to the 27-year-old singer and actress.

“After an amazing season and a sold-out tour, Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones took a moment to recharge on vacation, which turned it into a beautiful engagement,” reps for the newly engaged couple told People magazine.

As the congratulations began to roll in, so did more details about the proposal, including that Wilson had a direct hand in orchestrating it behind the scenes.

In a post to his Instagram Stories congratulating the “love birds,” the Giants quarterback also hinted at his involvement.

“[Ciara] and I are so happy for you two lovebirds,” he wrote in the caption, adding, “Thanks for allowing us to plan this with you Spida with [WEST2EASTLUXURY].”

West 2 East Luxury appears to be a luxury tourism brand specializing in “once in a lifetime experiences” that “bridge the gap between” Western and Eastern cultures.

News of Wilson’s involvement has sent the internet into a frenzy, with many amused that the Wilsons have seemingly “done it again.” The couple, who share four children and just celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary on July 6, is developing quite a reputation as matchmakers after it was revealed they introduced singer Normani to her fiancé, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf.

“Russell Wilson and I knew when we introed y’all 3yrs ago .. love was truly in the air,” the “Level Up” singer wrote in the caption of a TikTok she posted in March, congratulating Normani and Metcalf. “Now y’all gon be booed up for forever!! This was the best news! DK Metcalf, Normani, we love y’all so much!”

While it’s unclear if the Wilsons have some unofficial marriage plot in the works among their inner circle, they remain strong lovebirds themselves. The two celebrated their own wedding anniversary in Spain, according to corresponding Instagram posts.

“Thank you, my love [Russell Wilson], for planning the best anniversary trip I could’ve asked for,” Cici captioned a post on Instagram that included photos from the romantic European getaway.

In a post of his own, Wilson wrote, “From the moment I met you, I knew God was showing me the way. Every day since has been a reflection of His grace—full of love, laughter, purpose, and the kind of partnership I used to pray for. Happy Anniversary, my queen [Ciara]. You light up my life in ways words can’t explain. Here’s to the journey we’ve walked…and the one we’re still writing together. I love you, endlessly.”