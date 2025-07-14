‘No tablet babies’: Rihanna reveals how her father inspired her parenting style

Rihanna is a cool mom. A boy mom. But not a tablet mom.

At the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, “Smurfs,” the soon-to-be mother of three glowed on the blue carpet with her two sons, Rza and Riot Rose, plus her growing baby bump in tow.

Beyond raising fashion-forward kids, the Fenty mogul is clear about one thing: she’s not here for the “iPad kid” lifestyle. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna made her stance known.

“No tablet babies,” she declared, “I want them to be outside and in nature.”

While concerns over screen time and child development have dominated headlines, Rihanna says her decision is rooted in something more personal: her childhood and her late father’s parenting style.

“I’ve always dreamed of what type of grandfather he would be to them,” she shared. “[He] prepared me for having two boys, really. The adventurous side of me, the outside side of me, the daredevil — it’s how I want to raise them.”

In May 2025, Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, passed away at age 70, reportedly after an undisclosed illness. Though their relationship was complex, the “Smurfs” star spoke tenderly of him, remembering her barefoot, carefree childhood.

“That was the funniest part, running around outside, barefoot, free,” she recalled.

Now, as Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky prepare to welcome baby number three, the couple says they’re envisioning a large family, a legacy, à la the Wayans family.

“Love is beautiful and [growing his family is] just spreading it,” Rocky said as previously reported by theGrio.

And while fans are eager to know whether the couple is expecting a boy or a girl, Rihanna revealed she’s keeping at least one tradition strong: the “R” names.

“That’s the one thing me and Rocky don’t fight over,” she laughed.